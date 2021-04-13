We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Don’t forget about the 16 classic Xbox games now available on Android along with everything else in our Android hardware deal hub, then head back here for all of this afternoon’s best price drops on games and apps. highlights of today’s collection include titles like the Sequence [2], Earth 3D – World Atlas, DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, QR Code Scanner Pro, Despotism 3k, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by this OnePlus Nord N10 5G promotion as well as ongoing deals on the OnePlus 8T Smartphone and TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked model. Moving over to laptops, this morning we spotted HP’s 14-inch Chromebook down at a low of $230 alongside a sweet 20% price drop on the Google Nest Audio Speaker. Just make sure you check out Sabrent’s USB-C hubs with 4K HDMI from $12 and everything else in today’s smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Avengers $25, Switch Resident Evil sale from $8, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on the Sequence [2]:

The next chapter of successful puzzle game [the Sequence] -Visual Programming Puzzle game inspired by Spacechem and other Zachtronics games. It features new modules and introduces new game mechanics. Create moving sequences to bring “Binary Unit” to the destination point. Many levels could be solved in different ways, which allows to improve one’s results and get into a higher position in leaderboard.

