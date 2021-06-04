Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 120W GaN II Charging Station $80 (New low), more

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new 120W 4-Port USB-C GaN II Charging Station for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen and saves you $10. Armed with 120W of overall power output, this charging station is more than capable of streamlining your entire desk or nightstand setup. Alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports, you’re also looking at dual 60W USB-C outputs for topping off everything from MacBooks and iPads to all of the other accessories in your kit. While reviews are still coming in on this new release, over 4,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating on the 65W model.

USB C charger provides an enormous 100W of charging power that’s enough to fully charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro in just 1.7 hours. With 2 USB-C PD ports and a 120W total output (60W per USB-C port), this USB charger can charge two 13-inch MacBook Pros at a time. Cleverly distributes 120W of power to charge 4 devices at a time, ensuring all your connected devices get simultaneous high-speed charging. GaN tech makes this charger 20% smaller but produces 20% more power than other 100W desktop chargers – without generating excess heat. Desktop USB charging station provides fast charging to virtually all USB-C and USB-A powered devices, from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more

