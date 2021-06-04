Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 120W GaN II Charging Station $80 (New low), more

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new 120W 4-Port USB-C GaN II Charging Station for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen and saves you $10. Armed with 120W of overall power output, this charging station is more than capable of streamlining your entire desk or nightstand setup. Alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports, you’re also looking at dual 60W USB-C outputs for topping off everything from MacBooks and iPads to all of the other accessories in your kit. While reviews are still coming in on this new release, over 4,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating on the 65W model.
More smartphone accessories:
- All-new Apple TV 4K/HD with Siri Remote on sale for one of the first times from $139
- UGREEN Folding Stand: $6 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREENSD747
- Ringke Fusion iPhone 12/Pro Case: $5 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Kasa’s color-changing dimmable Alexa/Assistant smart bulb now just $13 Prime shipped, more
- UGREEN USB-C Cable 2-pack: $5 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREENAC2P
- Save up to 44% on TicWatch Wear OS Smartwatches in today’s Gold Box from $64
- IEsafy 26800mAh Solar Power Bank: $34 (Reg. $42) | Amazon
- Seneo 3-in-1 Charging Station: $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- OtterBox + PopSocket iPhone 12 series cases now 43% off at new all-time lows of $20
- UGREEN Adjustable Aluminum Stand: $9 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREENSD747
Deals still live from the yesterday:
- OLEBR 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Stand: $10 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ code 8HGGJ4TW
- Level up Apple Arcade with Razer’s Kishi iPhone controller at a new all-time low of $82
- RAVPower 100W Dual USB-C Charger: $60 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- 4-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand: $36 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- Anker wireless charging-ready Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds now $42.50 (Reg. $60)
- CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger: $28 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Save up to 33% on Beats ANC headphones and sport earbuds from $60
- 30000mAh Solar Power Bank: $38 (Reg. $48) | Amazon
- mophie’s 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat is down to a new low of $90, more at 40% off
USB C charger provides an enormous 100W of charging power that’s enough to fully charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro in just 1.7 hours. With 2 USB-C PD ports and a 120W total output (60W per USB-C port), this USB charger can charge two 13-inch MacBook Pros at a time.
Cleverly distributes 120W of power to charge 4 devices at a time, ensuring all your connected devices get simultaneous high-speed charging. GaN tech makes this charger 20% smaller but produces 20% more power than other 100W desktop chargers – without generating excess heat. Desktop USB charging station provides fast charging to virtually all USB-C and USB-A powered devices, from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!