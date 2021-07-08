Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $45, Watch Dogs Legion $17, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one just dropped down to $45 and wasn’t initially on sale when we started seeing the major Switch game deals after Nintendo unveiled the new OLED console. Still one of the best ways to bring some modern 2D Mario action to your Switch library, this remake includes three additional gameplay modes (Boost Rush, Challenges, and Coin Battle) as well as multiple playable characters including Toadette and Nabbit that offer new and young players a bit of an advantage. There are plenty more notable game deals below including Watch Dogs: Legion, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Kirby Star Allies, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

