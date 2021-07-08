FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $45, Watch Dogs Legion $17, more

Reg. $60 $45

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one just dropped down to $45 and wasn’t initially on sale when we started seeing the major Switch game deals after Nintendo unveiled the new OLED console. Still one of the best ways to bring some modern 2D Mario action to your Switch library, this remake includes three additional gameplay modes (Boost Rush, Challenges, and Coin Battle) as well as multiple playable characters including Toadette and Nabbit that offer new and young players a bit of an advantage. There are plenty more notable game deals below including Watch Dogs: Legion, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Kirby Star Allies, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and much more.

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

