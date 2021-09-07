Best Android app deals of the day: Templar Battleforce, Golf Peaks, Simple Scan Pro, more

It is now time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Over in our Android, Google, and Chromebook hubs you’ll find all of this week’s new hardware offers including Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and this offer on the Google Nest Hub Max. But for now we are turning our attention to Tuesday’s most notable price drops on software for your Android gear including Templar Battleforce RPG, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Golf Peaks, Reventure, X Launcher Pro, Simple Scan Pro, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

While we are still tracking solid deals on Google Pixel 4 at $149 or more off, the OnePlus 9/Pro handsets, and the Sony Xperia 5 II, today saw Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip go $150 off for the second-best price we have ever tracked. Alongside an ongoing price drop on the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch and the rest of our fitness tracker offers, we also saw Amazfit’s GTS 2 Mini smartwatch hit a new all-time low. The latest Anker sale is still live from $16 alongside today’s fresh batch of Android TV offers and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning.

Today’s best game deals: Sonic Colors Ultimate $34, Sonic Mania, Little Nightmares II, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Templar Battleforce:

Templar Battleforce is an addictive mix of strategic combat and army building with the precision gameplay of RPGs. Piloting the Leviathan battle mechs, your mighty Templars will face hordes of terrifying xenos, rogue human factions, and the ancient Narvidian threat. Slash and blast your way across a deep and deadly sci-fi universe — waging war with cunning Scouts, righteous Soldiers, flamethrowing Hydras, specialized Engineers, deadly Sentry Turrets, and the indomitable Berserks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!