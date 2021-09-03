Today’s best game deals: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $60, Spider-Man Miles Morales $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon has now kicked off a PlayStation 4/5 game sale headlined by the first notable discount on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5. Regularly $70, you can now bring this one home in physical form for $59.99 shipped, which is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Players must help Ratchet, Clank, and the new playable character Rivet “stop a robotic Emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in line.” A great title to really show off the power of the PS5, you’ll also find a series of all-new weapons and dimensional rifts that allow players to “warp across battlefields to rapidly gain your combat advantage and repair planetary rifts with dimension-spanning puzzles.” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sonic Colors Ultimate, Horizon Forbidden West pre-orders, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, and more. 

