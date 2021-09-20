SUPCASE brings built-in screen protection, belt clips, more to new iPhone 13 case lineup

The SUPCASE iPhone 13 case lineup is now up for grabs via Amazon with some nice launch discounts on the iPhone 13 mini options. Its lineup of Unicorn Beetle cases offer solid drop protection alongside models with built-in screen protectors, swiveling belt clips, elevated bezels, transparent and “discolor-resistant backs”, plus much more. Everything starts from just over $11.50 with free Prime shipping and you can get more details below. 

SUPCASE iPhone 13 case lineup

The SUPCASE iPhone 13 case lineup offers a Unicorn Beetle series case for Apple’s entire lineup of new handsets. You’ll notice not all models are available on the mini and Pro Max models, but the flagship Pro series and UB Style options are. 

The iPhone 13 mini models also have 10% in on-page coupons to be clipped for a nice launch discount. That knocks the price on the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style down to $11.69 Prime shipped alongside a solid price drop on the Pro model as well. Head below for more details on each of the options in the new SUPCASE iPhone 13 case lineup. 

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series $22

iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

Winner of CNET’s “Best Case Scenario” drop test. Built-in screen protector prevents scratches without compromising touch sensitivity. Detachable swiveling belt clip holster for convenient, hands-free, pocket-free carrying. The case also has a built-in kickstand. Precise cutouts ensure full access to iPhone ports, functions, and features.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style $13

iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro /iPhone 13 Pro Max

Hard PC back + shock-absorbent TPU bumper provides your phone effective protection. The back cover is transparent and is extremely scratch-resistant. Elevated bezels help ensure touchscreen and camera lens avoid scratches when placed facedown. Easily access all of your smartphone features, functions, and ports thanks to the precise design of case cutouts.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge $15

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro

Made of high-quality PC+TPU materials, protective, durable & stylish. Transparent scratch and discolor-resistant back cover highlights your iPhones signature look. Raised bezels on the back corners protect the camera lens from scratches. Easily access all of your smartphone features, functions, and ports thanks to the precise design of case cutouts.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge Pro $20

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

Made of high-quality PC+TPU materials, protective, durable & stylish. Transparent scratch and discolor-resistant back cover highlights your iPhones signature look. Raised bezels on the back corners protect the camera lens from scratches. Built-in screen protector prevents scratches without compromising touch sensitivity.

Along with the SUPCASE iPhone 13 cases, this morning also saw the DODOcase lineup go live alongside Pad & Quill’s new leather iPhone 13 pocketbook cases and the new OtterBox offerings as well. Plus, you’ll find even more listed down below:

