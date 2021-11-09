Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $51.50, Super Mario Party $40, WarioWare $43, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted games dealer Pro-Distributing (98.9% positive feedback from 26,000) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the new Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch for $51.42 shipped. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much on Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the existing new release. Metroid Dread also was not mentioned in the official Nintendo Black Friday price drops that were announced yesterday. This is among the lowest prices we have tracked outside of YMMV in-stores and a brief pre-order offer. This is the first 2D-style Metroid game in 19 years. It has players once again take on the role of the iconic Samus Aran as she takes on deadly E.M.M.I. robots and research machines on planet ZDR. You’ll also find a free demo for this one available right here, but be careful the deal doesn’t expire on you before you get a chance to try it. Then head below for more including Super Mario Party, New Pokémon Snap, WarioWare: Get It Together, SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS, Dragon Quest XI, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo eShop and Xbox gift cards now 10% off
- Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad from $133 (Reg. $180)
- Metroid Dread FREE demo for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $47 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon buy two get one FREE video games promotion
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Playstation Retros and Remasters sale up to 80% off
- Aliens Fireteam Elite $25 (Reg. $40)
- Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom $20 (Reg. $30)
- Crysis Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Standard $12.50 (Reg. $20)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $44 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition PSN $39 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop $40 (Reg. $60)
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
