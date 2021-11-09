Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $51.50, Super Mario Party $40, WarioWare $43, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted games dealer Pro-Distributing (98.9% positive feedback from 26,000) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the new Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch for $51.42 shipped. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much on Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the existing new release. Metroid Dread also was not mentioned in the official Nintendo Black Friday price drops that were announced yesterday. This is among the lowest prices we have tracked outside of YMMV in-stores and a brief pre-order offer. This is the first 2D-style Metroid game in 19 years. It has players once again take on the role of the iconic Samus Aran as she takes on deadly E.M.M.I. robots and research machines on planet ZDR. You’ll also find a free demo for this one available right here, but be careful the deal doesn’t expire on you before you get a chance to try it. Then head below for more including Super Mario Party, New Pokémon Snap, WarioWare: Get It Together, SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS, Dragon Quest XI, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more

Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games

Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022

Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West

Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more

Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team

Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer

‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available

Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!