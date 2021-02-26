After getting a first look at the upcoming LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog and Starry Night kits earlier in the month, we’re now turning our attention to all of the fan-made builds that are still vying for official set status. Highlights for this month include a village post office, brick-built astronaut, and motorized Spot robot. Head below for a look at all of February’s best LEGO Ideas.

Village Post Office highlights February’s best LEGO Ideas

After seeing the Medieval Blacksmith kit launch at the beginning of the month, these standalone buildings are certainly going to become popular for creators to submit to the platform. Builder Bricked1980 certainly had the right idea when they submitted this Village Post Office creation, which delivers a vibrant yet quaint model inspired by the early 1930s.

The two-story post office truly fits the bill for a vintage building with a unique overall design that’s complemented by masterful brickwork all around. Ranging from an old-school telephone booth to an actual vintage mail truck, the model has a furnished interior alongside a cast of fitting characters.

And luckily, we may very well see this one delivered in the form of an actual LEGO Ideas kit. Right now, over 7,500 builders have left a stamp of approval, giving the creation over 750 days to secure the remaining votes and make its way into the next review round.

LEGO Astronaut

LEGO’s been spending a lot of time recently on space exploration and the like, having most recently brought back its iconic Ideas Saturn V kit from retirement. In the same vein, builder legotruman has assembled an equally out-of-this-world creation that fits right in with the other NASA-inspired builds in LEGO’s catalog.

This LEGO Astronaut lives up to its name as stacking up to a brick-built version of the iconic space explorer suit. Alongside the suit itself, there’s an MMU pack, plenty of points of articulation for posing the space man when up on display, and plenty of NASA and mission logos placed accurately throughout.

In the build’s current form, the fan-made kit stacks up to 927 pieces and is well on its way to becoming an official LEGO Ideas release. Having just landed on the platform earlier this month, the LEGO astronaut has already amassed over 950 supporters with well over a year to reach the next threshold.

Boston Dynamics Spot

And last up for February’s best LEGO Ideas, builder WalkCrawlRun has caught our attention with a scaled-down version of the now-famous Boston Dynamics Spot robot. While you can buy the actual version for a whopping $74,500 right now, this creation would give fans a chance to score a brick-built model of the robot explorer. Complete with motorized features, the build nails the overall look of Spot alongside some other details.

It might not be long before we see this one as an official kit either. So far, LEGO Ideas users have left over 3,500 votes of support, giving the model nearly 570 days to secure the rest.

As always, if you’d like to someday bring any of these creations to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects’ pages to give your vote of support.

