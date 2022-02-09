Amazon has two dozen roses via Whole Foods at $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $30) + treats, more

Valentine’s Day is around the corner now and if you haven’t secured your roses, Whole Foods via Amazon has you covered. This landing page features a number of notable Valentine’s Day gifts available in-store at Whole Foods, including two dozen roses at $19.99, down from the regular $30, as well as themed cakes, chocolate dipped strawberries, caviar, and more. While the in-store deals can vary in terms of availability by location, we did spot a very similar two dozen bundle of roses courtesy of Whole Foods at $19.99 Prime shipped right here. The color varies based on availability, but the same goes for the in-store options mentioned above, and this bundle ships right to your door. More details below.

Be sure to swing by the aforementioned landing page for additional Valentine’s Day gifts and deals. Everything, including the lobster tails, is currently marked down for Prime members when you go grab them in-store. It won’t be quite as easy as just getting them shipped, but you also guarantee everything arrives on time for the big day.

You’ll find all things Valentine’s Day right here, from new product collections to major price drops on tech gear and chocolates. Browse through some of the highlights int he list below if you haven’t just yet, clock’s ticking:

More on the Whole Foods Roses:

The actual product may vary from the images shown on this website. Color options may vary based on availability.

Perfect for special occasions, these beautiful flowers can easily brighten your mood.

Rose Care Instructions: Flowers are a perishable item and must be cared for immediately upon arrival. Trim the stems. Choose a tall, straight vase. Use fresh, cold water. Avoid direct sunlight. Change water daily.

