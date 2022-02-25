eShop sale up to 75% off: Immortals Fenyx Rising. Monster Hunter, XCOM 2, more from $5

Update: Amazon is still offering rare price drops on Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions/extensions right now alongside the new 2K and Ubisoft eShop deals that have been added down below.
Just after unveiling Street Fighter 6 and its new Fighting Collection, Capcom is now teaming up with Nintendo on the latest eShop game sale. Offering up to 70% off a range of classics and best-sellers, the deals start from $8 or so and feature titles from the Mega Man, Monster Hunter, and Resident Evil series, among others. As per usual, this is a great time to scoop up some older titles and collections for your digital Switch library alongside one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Hit the jump for our top picks and more.
Digital Nintendo eShop Sale:
- NBA 2K22 $20 (Reg. $60)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $15 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology $28 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection $5 (Reg. $30)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $50)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $15 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY $10 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or deluxe edition for $46 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $16 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1$12 (Reg. $15)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3 $12 (Reg. $15)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2$10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 4 $15 (Reg. $20)
- And even more from $5…
More highlight switch game deals:
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
You’ll also find some notable 3DS digital titles to browse through before Nintendo shuts the whole thing down as well as everything you need to know about the new Mario Kart 8 courses right here.
More on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin:
A new adventure awaits you in this second installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters known as Monsties to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story.
