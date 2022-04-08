Smartphone Accessories: 5-pack MFi Braided-nylon Lightning Cable $7.50, more

nm-cable (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 5-pack of MFi-certified Braided-Nylon Lightning Cables for $7.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code KILSRWB3 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it normally sells for $13 and today’s deal matches our last mention from early March. You’ll find that this bundle includes five total cables, two of which are 3-foot, two 6-foot, and then one at 10-foot. You’ll be able to use these cords to charge in the car, at your bed, or even in the living room given the multiple lengths provided. On top of that, each cable is MFi-certified, ensuring that they’ll work perfectly with your iPhone.

Sturdy and tangle-free design–covered with braided-nylon fiber jacket and anodized aluminum shell which is durable and sturdier than the normal charging cables.The braided finish not only looks and feels great but also prevents tangles, increases strength and is easy to carry. Constructed from neither plastics nor Polycarbonate sheathing, but has an especially high tensile nylon shell. The cable is properly circled by the nylon fiber cloth, which brings superior durability and flexibility as well. Nylon fabric can resist water in some way, but do not put it in water on purpose. Ordinary cable about 2 times of ~ 2.4 A output fast charging, charging time savings.Its durability, connectivity, combatibility, without error message, and performance is 100% Guaranteed.We insist on using premium, thickened copper wiring inside our cables to guarantee efficient syncing for all compatible devices.

