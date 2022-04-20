Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Flatlandia, Barcode PRO, Cyberlords, more

It is now time for this afternoon’s Google Android game and app deals. Joining price drops on Motorola’s new Edge+ smartphone and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you’ll find everything waiting down below. Headliner offers include titles like Heroes of Flatlandia, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, KORG Kaossilator for Android, Cyberlords – Arcology, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Motorola’s new Edge+ smartphone at $100 off alongside ongoing price drops on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. On top of this deal on TCL’s all-new 75-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV, our add-on offers are headlined by Sony’s latest XM4 ANC true wireless earbuds, this price drop on Anker’s $8 magnetic ring, these UGREEN USB-C PD/GaN chargers, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $37, FIFA 22 $10, Sonic Mania $10, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Heroes of Flatlandia:

Want to play an epic turned based strategy? Enter a fantasy world of Heroes of Flatlandia, where you lead your kingdom of noble elves, bloodthirsty orcs, brave dwarfs or dreadful undeads as one of several powerful heroes. Raise mighty armies and crash your enemies in detailed tactical battles. Use variety of spells and abilities to gain advantage, explore the world, and conquer your enemies. The game contains plenty of maps and allow you to play either against computer AI or against your friends in hot-seat multiplayer.

