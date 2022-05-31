Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $24, Xbox Couch Co-Op sale up to 75% off, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has kicked off a notable Far Cry sale including the latest title in the series, Far Cry 6, at $23.99 in digital form. We are also tracking the physical versions for Xbox and PS4 on Amazon at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, which is within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked since the holidays last year. Regularly up to $60 in digital form, all of today’s offers are the lowest prices we can find. Dropping players in the giant open-world setting of Yara, you will experience an “adrenaline-filled” experience as you attempt to take down the brutal dictator of the region, Antón Castillo. The game features a series of animal companions the series has become known for as well a collection of wild DIY-style weaponry to help with the cause. Head below for the Xbox Couch Co-Op sale as well as deals on LEGO CITY Undercover, Elden Ring, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Mario Golf: Super Rush, MLB The Show 22, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

