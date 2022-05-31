Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $24, Xbox Couch Co-Op sale up to 75% off, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has kicked off a notable Far Cry sale including the latest title in the series, Far Cry 6, at $23.99 in digital form. We are also tracking the physical versions for Xbox and PS4 on Amazon at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, which is within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked since the holidays last year. Regularly up to $60 in digital form, all of today’s offers are the lowest prices we can find. Dropping players in the giant open-world setting of Yara, you will experience an “adrenaline-filled” experience as you attempt to take down the brutal dictator of the region, Antón Castillo. The game features a series of animal companions the series has become known for as well a collection of wild DIY-style weaponry to help with the cause. Head below for the Xbox Couch Co-Op sale as well as deals on LEGO CITY Undercover, Elden Ring, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Mario Golf: Super Rush, MLB The Show 22, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Switch Online Family plans
***PlayStation Days of Play: DualSense deals, games up to 50% off, more
- Xbox Couch Co-Op Sale up to 75% off
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox $6 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within 2 Xbox $8 (Reg. $15+)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $45 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monark Deluxe from $48 (Reg. $60)
- Undertale PSN $10 (Reg. $15)
- Alien: Isolation PSN $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Overcooked! 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: RemakeeShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation Hits titles from $10 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 22 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- More Amazon Days of Play PlayStation game deals…
- More GameStop PlayStation game deals…
- More PSN Days of Play digital game deals…
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $29 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising eShop $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong Adventure DLC eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!