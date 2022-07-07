Smartphone Accessories: TESSAN 7-outlet/4-USB Surge Protector $17, more

Woot is offering the TESSAN 7-outlet 4-USB Surge Protector for $16.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon charges $24 for this same surge protector, today’s deal saves 29%, and it also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this surge protector is made to power your entire desk with ease. There’s seven traditional AC outlets for powering devices like computers, tablets, 3D printers, or anything else. Plus, there’s four USB-A ports which can output up to 2.4A each for a maximum of 20W across all plugs. On top of that, the entire power station is backed by up to 1700 joules of surge protection too which keeps your devices safe should there be a power surge at home.

7-Outlets Power Surge Protector: The power strip features 7 AC outlets and 4 USB charging ports to power and charge up to 11 electrical devices simultaneously, works as a multiple outlet strips to save your space, suitable for home and office; The 6.5 ft heavy duty power extension cord supports a rated power of 1625W (125V/13A) Multiple Safety Protection: The power strip surge protector with USB features 1700J surge protection rating to provide basic protection for your electronics from power surges and spikes; This outlet strip also has a built-in circuit breaker that protects against over-voltage, over-current, overload; The plug strip will automatically trip off to protect your devices from circuit overloaded

