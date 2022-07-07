Smartphone Accessories: TESSAN 7-outlet/4-USB Surge Protector $17, more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTessan
50% off From $10

Woot is offering the TESSAN 7-outlet 4-USB Surge Protector for $16.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon charges $24 for this same surge protector, today’s deal saves 29%, and it also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this surge protector is made to power your entire desk with ease. There’s seven traditional AC outlets for powering devices like computers, tablets, 3D printers, or anything else. Plus, there’s four USB-A ports which can output up to 2.4A each for a maximum of 20W across all plugs. On top of that, the entire power station is backed by up to 1700 joules of surge protection too which keeps your devices safe should there be a power surge at home.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

7-Outlets Power Surge Protector: The power strip features 7 AC outlets and 4 USB charging ports to power and charge up to 11 electrical devices simultaneously, works as a multiple outlet strips to save your space, suitable for home and office; The 6.5 ft heavy duty power extension cord supports a rated power of 1625W (125V/13A) 

Multiple Safety Protection: The power strip surge protector with USB features 1700J surge protection rating to provide basic protection for your electronics from power surges and spikes; This outlet strip also has a built-in circuit breaker that protects against over-voltage, over-current, overload; The plug strip will automatically trip off to protect your devices from circuit overloaded 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Tessan

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Smartphone Accessories: 10-pack Amazon Basics MFi Light...
Beyerdynamic Free Byrd TWS earbuds review: Excellent au...
Start your 3D printing adventure with ELEGOO’s Ne...
Get Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 on a life...
When is Prime Day 2022? Everything you need to know, ea...
Score some FREE Xbox, PlayStation, adidas, and Domino...
Prepare for camping and storms this summer with Energiz...
ROCCAT Burst Pro with 19,000 DPI sensor and optical swi...
Load more...
Show More Comments