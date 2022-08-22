Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack MFi Lightning to USB-C Nylon Cables $8, more

Aioneus-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its MFi Lightning to USB-C Cables for $8.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $10, this is nearly 20% off and marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to finally bring USB-C PD fast charging to your iPhone or iPad, these cables come with MFI certification to ensure your device receives its power safely. Each cable measures 3-foot long and is nylon-braided for added durability. Plus, with two included, you can leave one in the car and another by the couch or bedside and stop worrying about grabbing a cable before you leave.

Each usb-c to lightning cable is built-in MFi chip ensure your devices charge safely, and no longer pop-up warning messages. This lightning to usb-c cable supports high-speed power delivery, charging the iPhone 12/ 13 up to 50% in 30mins. It also support data transferring speed up to 480Mbps, which can easily transfers music, photos and files between iPhone and Macbook in seconds.

Built with aluminum shell and premium nylon material, withstand 10000+ bend test, the iphone usb c cables are more durable, bendable, wear-resistant and pull-resistant. This cable also supports the standard charge (5V/2.4A max) for iPhone 7 Plus/7/6 Plus/6/6S Plus/6S etc. Note: You need a USB-C port wall charger to achieve fast charging.

