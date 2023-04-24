Today’s best game deals: Callisto Protocol $19 low, Pokémon Violet, Broforce, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Amazon is now offering The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation 5 for $29.99 shipped or on PS4 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. It is also marked down to the same price on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S or $19.99 on PS5/Xbox One at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $28.50 or $18.99 shipped, respectively. Regularly $70 and $60 on the various platforms, you’re looking at up to 67% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best prices we can find. Made by the same folks responsible for the Dead Space series, The Callisto Protocol takes players on another survival horror experience from the mind of Glen Schofield. You are tasked with uncovering the mysteries of the United Jupiter Company set on Jupiter’s dead moon, Callisto, circa 2320. “Grotesque opponents, hacking off limbs, blasting off legs, and getting creative with whatever is at their disposal,” anyone familiar with the Dead Space series will have a good idea of what they are in for here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!