Amazon renewed Xbox Series S console now live at $199 shipped for Prime Day ($100 off), more

Update:As part of its official 2023 Prime day deals,you can score an Amazon renewed will add tweet Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB Console for just $199 shipped (Reg. $300). “The product is refurbished, fully functional, and in excellent condition. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.”

As part of the early Walmart+ sale event, you can now score an Xbox Series S 512GB Console with an extra black Xbox Wireless Controller for $289.99 shipped. This deal is for Walmart+ members only (currently 50% off to join) until tomorrow. Xbox Series S regularly fetches $300, but with the value of the controller that goes for at least $48, you’re looking at more like $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It might not be the new slick carbon black model Series S, but that will run you $350 and delivers the same gaming experience outside of the new coat of paint and expanded 1TB SSD. Today’s deal marks a great chance to land a new, or another, current-generation Xbox for the kids, guest room, lake house or otherwise while scoring a spare controller at the same time. Head below for more details.

While we are talking Xbox, be sure to scope out the special edition Barbie console and controller faceplates as well as this ongoing offer on Microsoft’s red Series 2 Core Xbox Elite Wireless Controller.

We also just got the official announcement of this year’s ID@Xbox Demo Fest event that will see over 40 unreleased titles hit your Xbox Dashboard starting tomorrow so you can try loads of new titles out well before they actually launch. Here are all of the details.

Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console features:

Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black – Includes Xbox Wireless Controller – Up to 120 frames per second – 10GB RAM 512GB SSD – Experience high dynamic range – Xbox Velocity Architecture

