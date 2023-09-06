Smartphone Accessories: ESR 15W MagSafe Car Mount $95, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront offers its new 15W CryoBoost MagSafe Car Mount for $94.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $106, today’s $11 discount is one of the first we’ve seen and matching the launch discount from earlier in the summer. Offering one of the first car mounts on the market equipped with full 15W speeds, this ESR MagSafe mount lets you position your iPhone 14, or previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets within view while you drive. There’s a built-in cooling fan, to go alongside an included car charger and cable to complete the package.

15W Fast Charging: officially certified MagSafe charging and CryoBoost phone-cooling tech combine to keep your phone cool and charging speeds at their maximum. CryoBoost phone-cooling fan and innovative heat-dissipating components keep your phone comfortably cooler as it charges and protect your battery. Magnets automatically align your phone to the charger for faster, easier charging with magnetic place-and-go convenience; only compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series phones

