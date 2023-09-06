Smartphone Accessories: ESR 15W MagSafe Car Mount $95, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront offers its new 15W CryoBoost MagSafe Car Mount for $94.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $106, today’s $11 discount is one of the first we’ve seen and matching the launch discount from earlier in the summer. Offering one of the first car mounts on the market equipped with full 15W speeds, this ESR MagSafe mount lets you position your iPhone 14, or previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets within view while you drive. There’s a built-in cooling fan, to go alongside an included car charger and cable to complete the package.
More smartphone accessories:
- UGREEN’s just-released 100W Nexode charger with 15W MagSafe falls to new $144 low
- Anker 36W USB-C Car Charger: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- VOLTME 60W USB-C Cable: $5 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Save $50 on the latest AirPods Pro 2 at $199 before Apple switches to USB-C
- UGREEN Smartphone Stand: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- INIU Slim 10000mAh Power Bank: $15 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- Samsung’s official Rugged Gadget Galaxy S23 case sees rare deal to new $42 low
- Amazon Basics Lightning Cable: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- UGREEN Air Vent Car Mount: $12 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- UGREEN’s new RoboGaN 30W USB-C wall charger with LCD screen sees first deal at $21
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Not upgrading to iPhone 15? Apple’s official iPhone 14 clear cases are now $35 (Reg. $49)
- Courant Mag:1 Essentials MagSafe Pad: $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- ANker Braided Nylon USB-C Cable 2-pack: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Insta360 Flow iPhone Gimbal sees only second discount to new $146 all-time low
- Spigen 15W Qi Charging Pad: $22 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- UGREEN 20W USB-C Charger: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Journey unveils new MagSafe iPhone car mount and chargers from $15(20% launch deals)
- AINOPE 3-in-1 Car Mount: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- INIU 6-foot 100W USB-C Cable 2-pack: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- UGREEN debuts new 100W GaN charging station with folding 15W MagSafe pad [Deal]
15W Fast Charging: officially certified MagSafe charging and CryoBoost phone-cooling tech combine to keep your phone cool and charging speeds at their maximum. CryoBoost phone-cooling fan and innovative heat-dissipating components keep your phone comfortably cooler as it charges and protect your battery. Magnets automatically align your phone to the charger for faster, easier charging with magnetic place-and-go convenience; only compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series phones
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!