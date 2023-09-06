Smartphone Accessories: ESR 15W MagSafe Car Mount $95, more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone Accessories
Reg. $15+ From $5
a close up of a car

ESR’s official Amazon storefront offers its new 15W CryoBoost MagSafe Car Mount for $94.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $106, today’s $11 discount is one of the first we’ve seen and matching the launch discount from earlier in the summer. Offering one of the first car mounts on the market equipped with full 15W speeds, this ESR MagSafe mount lets you position your iPhone 14, or previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets within view while you drive. There’s a built-in cooling fan, to go alongside an included car charger and cable to complete the package.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

15W Fast Charging: officially certified MagSafe charging and CryoBoost phone-cooling tech combine to keep your phone cool and charging speeds at their maximum. CryoBoost phone-cooling fan and innovative heat-dissipating components keep your phone comfortably cooler as it charges and protect your battery. Magnets automatically align your phone to the charger for faster, easier charging with magnetic place-and-go convenience; only compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series phones

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Rare deal on Ninja’s popular CREAMi ice cream mak...
Philips Hue filament smart bulbs now start from $29 as ...
ALLPOWERS’ Beige R600 power station with 200W sol...
This 9-inch wireless CarPlay display for your car is no...
Today’s best Android app deals: Golf Peaks, inben...
Logitech’s Aurora PC gaming keyboard, headset, and mo...
SWFT BMX e-bike is just $500 (Save 50%), Juiced Scorpio...
Pad & Quill’s regularly $90 luxurious handma...
Load more...
Show More Comments