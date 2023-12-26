Write-off Week: Save money on tax-deductible business expenses before the year ends

Now that the holidays are officially behind us, it’s time to continue an annual tradition here at 9to5Toys – Write-Off Week. The year is winding down and time is running out to make last-minute purchases to deduct from 2023’s taxes. Many have been on the work-from-home journey for well over a year, and some are just starting out. It doesn’t matter what camp you’re in, this week is your last chance to score some tax deductible gear that’s able to be written off in April. Keep reading for all of our favorite Write-Off Week deals.
With many new products introduced this year to upgrade your office, that’s where the most obvious write-offs will be found. Of course, you’ll also find plenty of other ways to count a purchase toward your business in our Write-Off Week roundup. Whether you’re in the market for office supplies, essentials, tech, and anything else that upgrades your workspace, we’ll have it below in our expansive roundup.
The thing is, you have until Friday to make purchases that are eligible to be written off on your 2023 taxes, so there’s not much time left. So, if you’ve been holding out on buying some gear, this is your last chance to save before items start counting toward 2024 taxes, which are a year away from being finalized.
Workstation and Home Office Write-Off Week deals:
- End of the year clearance takes $500 off Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio at $1,499 low
- Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with Thunderbolt 4 hits $902 (Save $698)
- Start 2024 with a new standing desk by saving in FlexiSpot’s holiday flash sale from $140
- Samsung’s new 55-inch mini-LED Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor sees first discount at $1,000 off
- Secure lifelong language learning with Babbel for $160 (Reg. $599)
Tech Write-Off Week deals:
- Anker launches post-Christmas charging sale on chargers, power banks, more from $16
- End of year savings take $350 off Google’s new Pixel Fold smartphone at $1,449
- Save $104 on OG Apple Watch Ultra with your choice of band at $695
- ASUS ROG Ally gaming handhelds land under the tree in time for Christmas from $400
- Jabra’s latest earbuds still deliver by Christmas: Elite 10 $200, Elite 8 $150, more from $50
Home Goods, Tools, Fashion, more Write-Off Week deals:
- Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale takes up to 50% off adidas, Nike, On Cloud, more + free shipping
- Save up to 50% on praNa’s latest clothing collections and best-selling attire
- Sweaty Betty takes up to 70% workout apparel in end of the year sale, top picks from $20
- The North Face takes up to 50% off coats, jackets, vests, more from $15
