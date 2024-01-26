Samsung’s giant 85-inch The Frame 4K Smart TV with AirPlay 2 is now up to $1,000 off

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Samsung 85-inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series TV for $3,297.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $4,300 directly from Samsung where it is on sale for $4,000. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low with as much as $1,000 in savings to be had. You can certainly save cash by going with a smaller model or a more traditional 4K smart TV, but if you’re looking for a gorgeous oversized gallery-style display, there’s some serious savings to be had on this versatile living room statement piece. Head below for more details.

This is the 2023 model The Frame with a 120Hz refresh rate, AirPlay 2, four HDMI ports, and a display that reduces overall glare from multiple angles. From there, you’re looking at a giant picture frame-style 4K smart TV with all of the features you would expect from a traditional display, just with a more decorative design that blends right in with your other picture frames in the living room or elsewhere – “enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV; Just switch on Art Mode; When the TV’s off, The Frame becomes a display of your art collection.”

Samsung did just unveil its 2024 lineup fo 4K TVs, including the latest Frame models, but you certainly won’t be scoring one of those with a deal like today’s any time soon. And with most of the upgrades surrounding energy efficiency, it might not be worth waiting all year just for the chance to see a deep deal on them. Either way, you can get more details on those right here.

If you would prefer to save some cash and go with a more traditional display, you’ll find this week’s best deals on 4K smart TV deals below (and there’s a ton of them):

Samsung QLED 4K The Frame TV features:

Enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV; Just switch on Art Mode; When the TV’s off, The Frame becomes a display of your art collection. Bask in a billion shades of brilliant color at 100% Color Volume; Quantum Dot technology brings you a gorgeous picture by transforming light into vivid color that stays true for bold detail, even as the scene brightens. Now what’s on your screen can look as good in the morning as it does at night with the lights on; Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display Film limits light distraction by reducing glare.

