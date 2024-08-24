9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and new releases in PC gaming

Welcome to 9to5toys Battlestation Weekly — your one-stop shop for all latest PC gaming gear and unbeatable deals at a glance every Saturday morning. This week, we’re turning the spotlight on sweet deals that drop some solid gaming monitors, desktops, and more for your battlestation to all-time lows. Plus, we’ll dive into the buzz around a special-edition Black Myth: Wukong controller, new 2TB Xbox Series X consoles, and more. Get ready to level up your gaming experience!

This week’s best PC gaming gear deals

***All prices are subject to change at any time…get’em while they are hot!

Amazon is now offering Gigabyte’s 34-inch 2K curved gaming monitor at $263.99 shipped once the on-page $36 off coupon is clipped. This ultrawide curved gaming monitor carries a $400 price tag, but it has been fetching close to $320 in recent months. Today’s 34% discount on its listed price drops it $33 below its previous all-time low from Prime Day, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details.

This week’s best tech accessories

Hot on the heels of a deal that dropped Amazon’s all-new Echo Spot to $55, we just spotted a few more discounts that bring Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays to some of the best prices we have seen. You can buy a regularly $90 Echo Show 5 down at $59.99 shipped. That’s a straight up $20 discount on the latest 3rd Gen model in all colorways. We saw some wildly low offers on this particular model during the holidays last year, but it is currently matching the lowest price we have tracked this year. The Echo Show 5 Kids variant with parental controls is also down to $64.99 from its usual price of $100. Head below for more info along with details of a price drop on the larger 8-inch model.

New PC gaming gear releases

My personal tech arsenal

Having a finger on the pulse of the best PC gaming deals and gear, helps me stay on top of all the new gear and the freshest deals. Here’s what I’ve managed to pick up over time for my personal arsenal:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!