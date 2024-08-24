9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and new releases in PC gaming

Welcome to 9to5toys Battlestation Weekly — your one-stop shop for all latest PC gaming gear and unbeatable deals at a glance every Saturday morning. This week, we’re turning the spotlight on sweet deals that drop some solid gaming monitors, desktops, and more for your battlestation to all-time lows. Plus, we’ll dive into the buzz around a special-edition Black Myth: Wukong controller, new 2TB Xbox Series X consoles, and more. Get ready to level up your gaming experience!

This week’s best PC gaming gear deals

Gigabyte’s 34-inch 144Hz Ultrawide curved gaming monitor at $264 ($136 off)

Amazon is now offering Gigabyte’s 34-inch 2K curved gaming monitor at $263.99 shipped once the on-page $36 off coupon is clipped. This ultrawide curved gaming monitor carries a $400 price tag, but it has been fetching close to $320 in recent months. Today’s 34% discount on its listed price drops it $33 below its previous all-time low from Prime Day, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details.

  • Fully built Acer Nitro 50 gaming PC with RTX 4060 GPU hits $800 Amazon low
  • 8Bitdo’s regularly $100 NES-style Mechanical Keyboard with Super Buttons hits $60 low
  • Upgrade your audio setup with NZXT Relay desktop speakers for just $150
  • SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 7P wireless gaming headset with spatial audio at $126 (30% off)
  • ROCCAT’s Burst Pro wired gaming mouse back to Prime Day price at $20 (50% off)
  • Razer’s stylish 16-inch Rogue V3 laptop backpack is EDC-ready at $80 Amazon low

This week’s best tech accessories

Amazon Echo Show smart displays starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

Hot on the heels of a deal that dropped Amazon’s all-new Echo Spot to $55, we just spotted a few more discounts that bring Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays to some of the best prices we have seen. You can buy a regularly $90 Echo Show 5 down at $59.99 shipped. That’s a straight up $20 discount on the latest 3rd Gen model in all colorways. We saw some wildly low offers on this particular model during the holidays last year, but it is currently matching the lowest price we have tracked this year. The Echo Show 5 Kids variant with parental controls is also down to $64.99 from its usual price of $100. Head below for more info along with details of a price drop on the larger 8-inch model.

New PC gaming gear releases

My personal tech arsenal

Having a finger on the pulse of the best PC gaming deals and gear, helps me stay on top of all the new gear and the freshest deals. Here’s what I’ve managed to pick up over time for my personal arsenal:

