9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs and environment-friendly gear

Welcome to 9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – the best place to find all of this week’s best deals and new releases to electrify your life and protect mother nature. We have another great lineup of e-bike deals, with one quality e-scooter thrown in too – the best of them being Aventon’s Soltera.2 Urban Commuter e-bike that’s fallen to $999. There’s also models like Lectric’s XPeak Off-Road e-bike that comes with an extra battery for a 110-mile range, Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike, and Hiboy’s S2 Max Electric Scooter that boasts a 40-mile range, among others.

Over on the non-EV side of things, we have the best deal that we’ve seen in 2024 on the Greenworks CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Riding Mower that is down at $4,500. Following right behind its fresh-cut path is Anker’s PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Bank Station, as well as two of the brand’s limited SOLIX solar generator bundles that come with a free $849 gift, EcoFlow’s new RIVER 3 Power Station getting its first discount, and much more. Head below for a closer look at everything we’ve collected for you over the week.

Aventon’s lightweight Soltera.2 e-bike with 46-mile range at $999

Aventon currently has several free extra battery offers on e-bike models that are sitting at their usual MSRPs, while the brand’s Soltera.2 Commuter e-bike stands alone with a price cut to $999 shipped, but sadly no extra battery. Recently fetching $1,199 in our post-tariff market, we saw it fall as low as $799 back during Memorial Day sales, which happened to be the last we saw it fall under $999 (again, because of the tariffs). Today you’re getting the best rate we’ve seen since the company had to tack on the additional $200 to its price tag, which provides a rare chance to add a quality e-bike at a lower-than-average rate to your commute (especially for first-time buyers/riders). You can learn all about this model below or in our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Aventon’s Soltera.2 e-bike cruises into view at a top speed of 20 MPH, and comes built with the brand’s usual levels of durability, reliability, and affordability in mind – plus, the whole thing only weighs 46 pounds and boasts a 300-pound payload. The ergonomic frame houses a 9.6Ah battery that powers the 350W brushless rear-hub motor, with the whole system supported by four different levels of pedal assistance – Eco, Tour, Sport, and Turbo – that allow it to travel up to 46 miles on a single charge. It’s even been updated from past models with a torque sensor (which we love to see), giving it a much smoother ride. There’s also a throttle for pure electric action, though keep in mind this will shorten the travel distance.

It comes with a few key add-on upgrades for a more enhanced experience, while still keeping itself lightweight and easier to handle in urban settings, like the backlit LCD display that has a hidden USB port to charge your smart phone as you ride (especially if using it as a GPS). There’s also front and rear integrated lights with turn signal functionality here, as well as a 7-speed Shimano derailleur and 700c x 38c Kenda tires.

This week’s best electric power stations, tools and more

Huge deal knocks Greenworks’ 80V 42-inch electric zero-turn riding mower to $4,500

Best Buy is giving folks another shot at one of the best rates on Greenworks’ CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Riding Mower that is back down at $4,499.99 shipped. Normally sitting at a $5,500 price tag, with a higher $6,000 MSRP on other sites, it spent the first half of 2024 keeping above $5,500, with these past few months getting more frequent lower rates of $4,999, which have been the best we’ve seen since its $4,266 low surfaced for a short period during 2023’s Christmas sales. Today you can add it to your lawncare routine at the best price we’ve seen this year with a $1,000 markdown ($1,500 off when counting Amazon’s $6,000 pricing).

One of Greenworks’ most highly-rated lawn care solutions, the comprehensive CrossoverZ tackles your mowing needs for up to 2 acres on a single charge of its six 80V 4.0Ah batteries. The heavy-duty 42-inch steel deck houses the powerful 80V Trubrushless motor that rivals a 24-horsepower gas motor. You’ll have comfortable seating with back support as you work, with the mower itself delivering a cutting height range between 1-1/2 inches and a maximum of 4-1/2 inches.

To charge the multiple batteries in one sitting, the CrossoverZ comes with three dual-port turbo chargers that gets them back to full in a collective 45-minute to 90-minute timeframe so you don’t have to wait around all day before crossing the lawn off your to-do list. You can also upgrade this model further with a 42-inch Bin Bagger Accessory for $600 on Amazon, while Best Buy doesn’t seem to have it available at the moment. With this dual-bin add-on, you’ll get a 6-bushel capacity in order to effectively collect all the clippings and debris from around your yard.

My personal Electrified kit

While I generally focus on Green Deals here at 9to5Toys – eco-friendly devices and equipment focused on replacing non-renewable resources – you’ll also find quite a few other everyday additions to my home that I highly recommend:

