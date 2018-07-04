Best July 4th fashion deals: Cole Haan, adidas, Ralph Lauren, Timbuk2, more

July 4th sales are finally here and we’ve seen notable deals from top brands such as adidas, Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Levi’s and more. The fashion deals started early this year and a lot of stores are offering huge extra discounts on sale items. Even better, most stores include free delivery, too. While you may have caught some of these deals as they happened over the last week, we have now rounded them all up for you in one convenient list down below.
The most notable 4th of July Sales include:
- adidas: extra 30% off already reduced items w/ code BTS30
- Ralph Lauren: extra 30% off select style w/ code JULY4
- Cole Haan: extra 40% off sale styles w/ code EXTRA40
- Timbuk2: up to 50% off, no code needed.
- Steep & Cheap: Up to 60% off The North Face & more
- Levi’s: extra 50% off sale styles with code SALE50
- GAP: extra 50% off + free delivery GO4Th & MOREFUN
- J.Crew: All Star Days 30% off your purchase w/ code ALLSTAR
- Macy’s: extra 20% off top brands w/ code FOURTH
- Express: Go 4th and Shop Sale with up to 50% off sitewide
- Target: 20% off clothing, shoes & swim w/ code JULY4
- Reebok: 25% off new gear & extra 40% off outlet w/ code JULY4
- Coach: 50% off handbags, wallets & more, no code needed.
- Vineyard Vines: extra 30% off sale items w/ code SUMMER18
- L.L. Bean: Sale on Sale extra 25% off w/ code XTRA25
- Eddie Bauer: 50% off sitewide w/ code JULY50
