Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Marmot, Foot Locker, Neato Vacuum, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Marmot offers up to 50% off past-season items including popular jackets, vests & more $43
- Foot Locker offers a rare 20% off orders of $99+ with Nike, adidas, Under Armour & more
- Reebok is offering up to 60% off sale items and 30% off regular-priced items with code MIDSEASON at checkout
- adidas via eBay takes an extra 15% off select men’s, women’s, and kids’ shoes and apparel + free shipping (discount is applied in cart)
- Macy’s is currently offering the Calvin Klein Men’s Monogram-Logo Joggers in Shilo for $19
Casual and Formalwear |
- GAP Factory’s Mystery Deals offer up to 75% off select spring items from just $5
- Vineyard Vines Spring Sale takes up to 50% off polo shirts, shorts, signature pullovers & more
- Rockport boots, dress shoes & sneakers from $60 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale (Up to 50% off)
- Levi’s refreshes your denim & outerwear with 30% off sitewide + rare free shipping
- Old Navy updates your wardrobe with deals from $6 during its Clearance Event (Up to 75% off)
- Invicta’s Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch is water resistant up to 200 meters: $68 (Save $30)
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon’s Gold Box has best-selling Brita pitchers and more from $13.50
- The Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum is available today for only $150 (Refurb, Orig. $300)
- This Porter Cable 2-Tool Combo Kit includes a drill/driver, circular saw, more: $97 (Save $30+)
- Laser-guided cleaning headlines Neato’s Botvac D4 Robotic Vacuum at $300 (Reg. $500), more
- Enjoy flavorful coffee w/ the KitchenAid 8-cup Pour Over Brewer for $60 (Reg. up to $180)
- Switch up your bedding for spring w/ this reversible comforter at $17 Prime shipped from Amazon
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!