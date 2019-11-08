Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nike Singles Sale, Nordstrom Rack, Ninja Blender, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:00 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nike Singles Sale offers an extra 20% off popular styles: Dri-FIT, Flyknit, more
- PUMA offers an extra 30% off sale items with deals from just $5, this weekend only
- Under Armour gets you running with extra 25% off outlet orders of $75
- Joe’s New Balance Singles Day Event offers thousands of styles up to 70% off
- Reebok takes an extra 50% off and 30% off sitewide with code FAM at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack is back! Save extra 25% off Cole Haan, ALDO, more
- Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 15% off your order
- Kate Spade cuts 30% off sitewide this weekend: Handbags, wallets, jewelry, more
- Express takes up to 50% off sitewide during its Long Weekend Sale
- Hautelook’s Lacoste sale offers up to 60% off men’s shoes
Home Goods and more |
- Stay toasty with these heating pad deals at Amazon from $24.50 (Up to 30% off)
- Bring home a 4-quart Crock-Pot Slow Cooker for the holidays at $20 (30% off)
- Ninja’s Pro Personal Blender sees early Black Friday deal at $60 (Reg. $100+)
- Breville’s Barista Espresso Machine sees holiday-worthy deal at up to $300 off
- Cuisinart’s air fryer is also a toaster and convection oven for $125 ($75 off)
