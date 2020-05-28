It’s time for all of today’s best Android app deals. After seeing some solid offers on Team 17 iOS titles this morning, the party continues on Android with a series of the developer’s most popular games. All those and more can be found down below. Highlights of today’s lineup include Cytus II, Space Marshals, Flockers, Worms 2 and 3, Sheltered, The Escapists 1 and 2, Reckless Racing 3, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

This morning we saw the best price yet on the Google Pixel 3a XL to sit alongside ongoing handset offers on Sony’s Xperia 1, Motorola’s Moto Z4, and the Moto Z3 Play. This morning also saw Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 drop to a new Amazon all-time low at $224 and we still have some notable deals on Withings smartwatches with deals from $120. While Anker’s PowerWave+ Pad Qi Charger is still on sale, you’ll find even more charging gear and accessories in this morning’s roundup.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Metal Gear Solid V from $4, Monster Boy $18, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Escapists 2:

Get ready for another new prison update, as U.S.S. Anomaly busts into Pocket Breakout! The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer! Download The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout today…It would be a crime not to!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!