We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Android app deals. While you’ll find a host of ongoing offers on classic family board games in virtual form below, there are plenty new price drops to add to the list today. Along with some classic Space Invaders Android games, today’s lineup is highlighted by titles like Sentinels of the Multiverse, Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro, Weather Forecast Pro, Car Expenses Manager Pro, Codex of Victory, and many more. Jump below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s best Android hardware deals are headlined by this 11.6-inch ASUS Chromebook at a new all-time low of $159. That deal joins ongoing offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20, Motorola’s Moto One, and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e. New Wear OS deals are also live today with Fossil’s versatile Hybrid Smartwatch and the Withings Steel. Android-friendly accessory deals continue with speakers, charging gear, and more, as well as everything found in the Anker Father’s Day sale.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Need for Speed Heat $24, Dragon Quest XI $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Sentinels of the Multiverse :

Calling all Sentinels! Do you have what it takes to defend the Multiverse? Compose a team of comic book heroes, each with their own playstyles, backstories, and grudges. Pit them against a variety of maniacal and formidable villains. Defeat your enemies and save the Multiverse! Sentinels of the Multiverse is the award-winning game in which players join forces as heroes to combat a dastardly villain in a dynamic environment. The digital version of SotM plays like a comic book come to life! Control an entire team of heroes in single player, or head online and join heroes from around the globe in multiplayer. This is cooperative card-battle like you’ve never played before!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!