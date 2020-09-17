It is now time for today’s best Android app deals. While you can still Teach Your Monster To Read for FREE, there are plenty more deals to add to this week’s list of discounted games and apps. We are learning new languages, getting a workout in at home, scoring some freebie icon packs, and blasting our way through vintage-style sci-fi shooters. Highlights of today’s collection include titles such as Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad), Learn Italian with MosaLingua, Danmaku Unlimited 2 and 3, Character Maker, 60 Parsecs!, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by TCL’s 10 Pro at $70 off to sit alongside offers on the Moto Edge 5G and Samsung’s Galaxy S20/+ 5G smartphones. While the latest Galaxy Buds Live deal is still available, we are now tracking a notable offer on HP’s 15-inch 128GB Touchscreen Chromebook. On the accessory side of things, you’ll want to swing by this morning’s roundup for deals on power banks, USB-C cables, chargers, and much more.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on 60 Parsecs!:

Atomic Space Age was a blast! Until it became the Post-Apocalyptic Space Age. Your space station is about to explode and you only have 60 seconds before things get messy. What (or who) will you grab before you make a mad dash for the emergency shuttle and begin your journey into THE GREAT UNKNOWN? This is 60 Parsecs!, a dark comedy sci-fi adventure set in the Atomic Space Age – complete with all the Cold War paranoia, chrome-plated wall accents and cockroaches with space helmets.

