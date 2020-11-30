It’s time for all of the best Cyber Monday iOS app deals and price drops on Mac software. While much of the massive list of Black Friday iOS game and app deals are still live right here, there are even more notable holiday price drops to add to the list this morning. Our Apple and Cyber Monday 2020 deal hubs are now bursting at the seams with deals, but let’s take a quick break for the day’s offers via Apple’s digital App Stores. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Hyper Light Drifter, Super Hydorah, Where Shadows Slumber, Magellan, The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands, Simply Yoga, and many more. Hit the fold for all of the best Cyber Monday iOS app deals.

Black Friday iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Decide Now! — Random Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyper Light Drifter: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super Hydorah: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Magellan: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Mindkeeper : The Lurking Fear: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Memento: Modern Reminders: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Blackjack & Card Counting Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: NordVPN’s Black Friday sale from $3.30/month

Mac: iMazing Mac apps 50% off for Black Friday

Mac: Malwarebytes Black Friday sale from $20

Mac: Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements from $70

Mac: Parallels Black Friday sale up to 20% off

Mac: Affinity Photo and Designer apps now 30% off

More Cyber Monday iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pocket Yoga Teacher: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hoopa City: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda’s Ice Cream Truck: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Morphite: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lichtspeer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Suzy Cube: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Subdivision Infinity: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Causality: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flying Ruler Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ProCamera.: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Doodle God HD: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Solar System 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Hyper Light Drifter:

Cyber Monday iOS app deals: Finally, Heart Machine’s award winning slash-’em-up arrives to iOS in the most polished and refined version yet, the Special Edition. Echoes of a dark and violent past resonate throughout a savage land, steeped in treasure and blood. Drifters of this world are the collectors of forgotten knowledge, lost technologies and broken histories. Our Drifter is haunted by an insatiable illness, traveling further into the lands of Buried Time, hoping to discover a way to quiet the vicious disease.

