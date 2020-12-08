All of today’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. After seeing Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords get officially announced for Android this morning, we are now tracking a solid 50% price drop on Star Wars KOTOR. That deal joins the rest of today’s price drops including Cultist Simulator, 9th Dawn III RPG, Gamebook Adventures, Sir Questionnaire, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the OnePlus 7T smartphone at $330 alongside ongoing offers on the Motorola One Action. The Lenovo Smart Display 10 is still on sale but today we spotted Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet back at the all-time low of $229. Along with this offer on PowerA’s MOGA XP5-A Android/PC Controller, head over to the latest Anker Amazon sale and today’s roundup for all of the most notable Android accessory offers.

Today’s best game deals: Nioh 2 $10, Immortals Fenyx Rising $40, PS Hits $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Star Wars KOTOR:

It is four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith. You are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side? Hero or villain, savior or conqueror… you alone will determine the destiny of the entire galaxy!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!