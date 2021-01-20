It’s Wednesday afternoon and that means it’s time to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals. From highly-rated scanner apps and other productivity suites to icon packs, platformers, and puzzlers, there is a little bit of something for everyone today. While much of yesterday’s best are also still live down below, today’s highlights include titles like hocus 2, FineScanner AI Pro, Fait – The Machine, GPS Speed Pro, Infinite Puzzle, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 at more than $120 off that now sits alongside this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deal. Price drops on Google’s Pixel 4a 5G are still live and now joined by a series of official Google Pixel 4 cases at all-time lows from $16.50. From there we move on to today’s Lenovo offers including the brand’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet and this Smart Clock Essential bundle. Just make sure you check out today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and these Assistant-enabled smart plugs at $5 each.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on hocus 2:

hocus. is continues. This time everything is dynamic. It has new mechanics and illusion combinations with so many creative solving possibilities. *** new mechanics and levels are coming *** 80 hand-crafted creative levels so far…8 different mechanics.

