It’s Wednesday afternoon and that means it’s time to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals. From highly-rated scanner apps and other productivity suites to icon packs, platformers, and puzzlers, there is a little bit of something for everyone today. While much of yesterday’s best are also still live down below, today’s highlights include titles like hocus 2, FineScanner AI Pro, Fait – The Machine, GPS Speed Pro, Infinite Puzzle, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.
Today’s Best Android App Deals:
- GPS Speed Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Infinite Puzzle FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Color Confusion: Word Puzzle FREE (Reg. $1)
- OCTA – GONE FREE (Reg. $1)
- Ramka Frame – Icon pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- hocus 2 $1 (Reg. $3)
- FineScanner AI Pro-PDF Document $1 (Reg. $60)
- Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1 (Reg. $2)
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro $1 (Reg. $4)
- Overdrop Pro Key $13 (Reg. $18)
- Fait – The Machine $1 (Reg. $2)
Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 at more than $120 off that now sits alongside this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deal. Price drops on Google’s Pixel 4a 5G are still live and now joined by a series of official Google Pixel 4 cases at all-time lows from $16.50. From there we move on to today’s Lenovo offers including the brand’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet and this Smart Clock Essential bundle. Just make sure you check out today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and these Assistant-enabled smart plugs at $5 each.
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Madden NFL 21 $22.50, more
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Broken Words PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Puzzle Words PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Simple App Locker FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dungeon Corporation VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus FREE (Reg. $1)
- Space Hobo FREE (Reg. $1)
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $1 (Reg. $3)
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1 (Reg. $2)
- Mission Ammunition $1 (Reg. $3)
- One4KWGT Pro – widgets $1 (Reg. $2)
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses $4 (Reg. $8)
- Alexis Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Galaxy X – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Complete ColecoVision Emulator $3 (Reg. $5)
More on hocus 2:
hocus. is continues. This time everything is dynamic. It has new mechanics and illusion combinations with so many creative solving possibilities. *** new mechanics and levels are coming *** 80 hand-crafted creative levels so far…8 different mechanics.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!