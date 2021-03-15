FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Amazon all-time low: $12 (Reg. $20)

-
AmazonApps GamesToys & HobbiesTamagotchi
40% off $12

Amazon is now offering the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in yellow for $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The black model is still on sale for just under $15. REgularly $20, today’s deal is up to 40% off a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of those classic Tamagotchi virtual pets with an intersting PAC-MAN crossover for the iconic gaming character’s 40th anniversary. You can feed your Tamagotchi like usual, but you also have the ability to call in PAC-MAN to help when Ghosts come after your virtual pet. There are also two mini games to play and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4+ stars from over 960 Amazon customers. More details below. 

The original Tamagotchi models start at around $17 or so on Amazon right now, leaving today’s PAC-MAN version as one of the most affordable options out there. The only thing we can find for less are these Skylety third-party clones for $10, and less than stellar ratings. If you’re looking to score a Tamagotchi for your collection or just for nostalgia’s sake, now’s your chance. 

Hit up our review and launch coverage for additional details on the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi. Plus, here’s the 40th Anniversary PAC-MAN mini arcade with gold accents, the PAC-MAN Monopoly board game with mini arcade, and a solid offer on the NEOGEO Arcade Pro. We are also still tracking solid price drops on Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet and the brand’s themed-arcade stools

More on the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi:

  • PAC-MAN is helping to raise and nurture your Tamagotchi character! Raise your Tamagotchi character well and you might receive one of the surprise characters!
  • Feed your Tamagotchi rice or PAC-MAN’s favorite: cherries!
  • The PAC-MAN Ghosts will go after your Tamagotchi character, so be ready to call PAC-MAN in to help! If the bugs start to invade the screen, call PAC-MAN to save your Tamagotchi character before it’s too late!
  • Includes two fun mini games: Pac Game and Catch Game. Raise your Tamagotchi from egg to baby to Adult and how you take care of it will decide which of the 7 Adults you’ll get.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Toys & Hobbies Tamagotchi

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier with 540-sq. ft. cove...
TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Eyes of Ara, St...
Amazon offers Under Armour Big Logo Sweatshirt for $27....
Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $25, ...
Save up to 48% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, mice, head...
STEM toy kits and Easter gifts on sale from $7 today at...
Upgrade your DIY kit with up to 36% off TACKLIFE tools ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 39%

Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet returns to low at $50 off, more from $49

From $49 Learn More
Reg. $150

Arcade1Up’s Galaga Countercade is perfect for the game room, now $49 (Reg. $150), more

$49 Learn More
50% off

New all-time lows on NERF blasters starting from $7: Rival, Elite Infinus, more up to 50% off

From $7 Learn More
Reg. up to $30

Amazon board/card game sale from $6: Sushi Go!, Exploding Kittens, Monopoly, more

$6 Learn More
Reg. $130

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalone console at $101.50 (Reg. $130)

$101.50 Learn More
75% off

Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, more up to 75% off during Jomashop’s Flash Sale

+ free shipping Learn More
$50 off

Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier with 540-sq. ft. coverage now $50 off at Amazon, more from $80

$250 Learn More
Save $135

TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more so from $175 (Save up to $135)

From $175 Learn More