Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Amazon all-time low: $12 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is now offering the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in yellow for $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The black model is still on sale for just under $15. REgularly $20, today’s deal is up to 40% off a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of those classic Tamagotchi virtual pets with an intersting PAC-MAN crossover for the iconic gaming character’s 40th anniversary. You can feed your Tamagotchi like usual, but you also have the ability to call in PAC-MAN to help when Ghosts come after your virtual pet. There are also two mini games to play and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4+ stars from over 960 Amazon customers. More details below.

The original Tamagotchi models start at around $17 or so on Amazon right now, leaving today’s PAC-MAN version as one of the most affordable options out there. The only thing we can find for less are these Skylety third-party clones for $10, and less than stellar ratings. If you’re looking to score a Tamagotchi for your collection or just for nostalgia’s sake, now’s your chance.

Hit up our review and launch coverage for additional details on the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi. Plus, here’s the 40th Anniversary PAC-MAN mini arcade with gold accents, the PAC-MAN Monopoly board game with mini arcade, and a solid offer on the NEOGEO Arcade Pro. We are also still tracking solid price drops on Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet and the brand’s themed-arcade stools.

More on the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi:

PAC-MAN is helping to raise and nurture your Tamagotchi character! Raise your Tamagotchi character well and you might receive one of the surprise characters!

Feed your Tamagotchi rice or PAC-MAN’s favorite: cherries!

The PAC-MAN Ghosts will go after your Tamagotchi character, so be ready to call PAC-MAN in to help! If the bugs start to invade the screen, call PAC-MAN to save your Tamagotchi character before it’s too late!

Includes two fun mini games: Pac Game and Catch Game. Raise your Tamagotchi from egg to baby to Adult and how you take care of it will decide which of the 7 Adults you’ll get.

