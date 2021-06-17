Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls all-time low, Nioh Collection, Resident Evil Village, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Demon’s Souls remake on PlayStation 5 for $49.94 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $70, this is $10 below the previous Days of Play sale and new all-time low. After just getting a taste of the latest FromSoftware title, Elden Ring, today we are getting a new low on the game that started at all, built from the ground up for current-generation consoles. Players venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria to unravel an unsettling story while laying waste to “unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons.” Head below for more game deals including The Nioh Collection, Resident Evil Village, Cuphead, The Last of Us Part II, Metroid Dread pre-orders, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Also part of Amazon’s B2G1 FREE sale
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Switch $24 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Or Gold Edition$15 (Reg. $40+)
- Dead Cells Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hollow Knight Switch $10 (Reg. $15)
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass $26 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE game promotion
- Biomutant $50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Switch Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Gears Tactics $20 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rare Replay Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Apex Legends Amazon DLC sale from $14 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection $35.50 (Reg. $55)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD $40 (Reg. $50)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
