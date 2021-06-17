FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls all-time low, Nioh Collection, Resident Evil Village, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $70 $50

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Demon’s Souls remake on PlayStation 5 for $49.94 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $70, this is $10 below the previous Days of Play sale and new all-time low. After just getting a taste of the latest FromSoftware title, Elden Ring, today we are getting a new low on the game that started at all, built from the ground up for current-generation consoles. Players venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria to unravel an unsettling story while laying waste to “unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons.” Head below for more game deals including The Nioh Collection, Resident Evil Village, Cuphead, The Last of Us Part II, Metroid Dread pre-orders, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

New details on hand crank-equipped Playdate gaming console

Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Under Armour and PUMA duffle bags, luggage, more from $...
Razer’s deadly silent BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Li...
Ferrari Pilota, Timex T80 x PAC-MAN, and more watches f...
Prime members can get two POWERTEC toggle clamps for ef...
Eufy 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera returns to 2021 low at $3...
Bring home a 3-wheel scooter for the kids at just $40 i...
Billie Eilish Fan Merch up to 30% off today only at Ama...
Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone wields four rear cameras a...
Show More Comments

Related

Match your significant other on the golf course with the new Kenny Flowers collection

Learn More
48% off

Under Armour and PUMA duffle bags, luggage, more from $21.50 (Up to 48% off)

From $21.50 Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More
Rare deals

Sonos speakers see rare discounts for Father’s Day from $159: Arc, Roam, and more

From $159 Learn More
85% off

Car and Driver magazine subscriptions are starting from just $3/yr. right now (Reg. $15+)

$3/yr. Learn More
$30 off

Razer’s deadly silent BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Linear keyboard returns to low of $110

$110 Learn More
Now Live!

Overcooked 2 and more are now FREE on PC via Epic Games Store

FREE Learn More
43% off

Ferrari Pilota, Timex T80 x PAC-MAN, and more watches fall as low as $26 (Up to 43% off)

From $26 Learn More