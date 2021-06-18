FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Hades $17, Hollow Knight $9.50, Persona 5 Royal $25, more

-
Apps GamesWalmartSupergiant
Reg. $25 $17.50

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of the brilliant Hades on Nintendo Switch for $17. That’s slightly below the Nintendo E3 eShop price at $17.50 and among the lowest we have ever tracked on the amazing new title from Supergiant Games. The physical version is still up at $35 on Amazon. The recipient of more than “50 game of the tear awards,” this one has players battling their way out of hell in a rogue-like dungeon crawler experience. Players take on the role of the immortal Prince of the Underworld wielding the “powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself.” Head below for more game deals including Hollow Knight, Resident Evil Village, Cuphead, Persona 5 Royal, Borderlands Legendary Collection, Demon’s Souls, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Supergiant

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic G...
Razer Raiju Android Mobile Gaming Controller hits Amazo...
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model game...
Best Android app deals of the day: ProShot, Kensho, Bat...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Money Pro, KORG...
Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls all-...
9to5Toys best of E3 2021: Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, E...
Best Android app deals of the day: SPHAZE, Planescape T...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $70

Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls all-time low, Nioh Collection, Resident Evil Village, more

$50 Learn More
E3 sale

Nintendo launches massive E3 2021 eShop sale with ‘hundreds’ of titles marked down

Now Live! Learn More

E3 2021 Nintendo show: Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel gameplay, Metroid Dread, more

Learn More
Reg. $50

Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console now available at $40 (Reg. $50)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

$40 Learn More

Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more

Learn More

E3 2021 Gearbox: Borderlands + new movie details, more

Learn More

E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda show: Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, more

Learn More