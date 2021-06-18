Today’s best game deals: Hades $17, Hollow Knight $9.50, Persona 5 Royal $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of the brilliant Hades on Nintendo Switch for $17. That’s slightly below the Nintendo E3 eShop price at $17.50 and among the lowest we have ever tracked on the amazing new title from Supergiant Games. The physical version is still up at $35 on Amazon. The recipient of more than “50 game of the tear awards,” this one has players battling their way out of hell in a rogue-like dungeon crawler experience. Players take on the role of the immortal Prince of the Underworld wielding the “powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself.” Head below for more game deals including Hollow Knight, Resident Evil Village, Cuphead, Persona 5 Royal, Borderlands Legendary Collection, Demon’s Souls, and much more.

