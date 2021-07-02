Today, we are taking a look at the new Ringke AirTag case. After recently going hands-on with Nomad’s new AirTag Leather Loop and seeing new models hit from CASETiFY alongside the Casely vegan leather options and WaterField’s solution, well-known budget-friendly Apple accessory maker Ringke is entering the fray. The new Ringke AirTag Slim case sports a minimalist translucent design with a twist-to-secure mechanism to lock your Apple item trackers in place. Head below for a closer look.

New Ringke AirTag case

The new Ringke AirTag case separates itself from the sea of leather and silicone models you’ll find all over Amazon with a translucent polycarbonate design. The “non-yellowing” PC material provides a sort of shock-absorbent hard steel, surrounding the Apple AirTag with 360 degrees of drop protection. But you will also find a small port hole that allows all of the AirTag’s beeps, chirps, and wireless transmissions to pass through with ease (you can find out what all of those sounds mean right here).

From there, the Ringke AirTag case employs a sort of twist and lock system to firmly house your AirTag in place. Spin the “sturdy” three-prong twist and lock mechanism clockwise to lock the case in place and back the other way to remove the AirTag when needed.

Each of the Slim cases includes a carabiner hole, as well as an actual carabiner clip and a small o-ring keychain loop while the 4-packs are said to ship with “20 logo stickers” for labeling (wallet, bag, key, umbrella, controller, and more).

While they will, at some point, ship in four different colorways, as of right now, we are only seeing the clear models available on Amazon. A single Ringke AirTag Slim case sells for $8.99 Prime shipped, while the $14.99 4-pack drops the price down to roughly $3.75 a pop — these are some of the most affordable options from a recognizable brand yet.

Be sure to browse through our growing lineup of the best AirTag cases, keychains, loops, and more from $2 right here. Then check out some of our other AirTag coverage below:

