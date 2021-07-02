FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Ringke hard-shell AirTag cases with twist lock mechanism start from under $4 each

-
AmazonNewsRingke
From $4

Today, we are taking a look at the new Ringke AirTag case. After recently going hands-on with Nomad’s new AirTag Leather Loop and seeing new models hit from CASETiFY alongside the Casely vegan leather options and WaterField’s solution, well-known budget-friendly Apple accessory maker Ringke is entering the fray. The new Ringke AirTag Slim case sports a minimalist translucent design with a twist-to-secure mechanism to lock your Apple item trackers in place. Head below for a closer look. 

New Ringke AirTag case

The new Ringke AirTag case separates itself from the sea of leather and silicone models you’ll find all over Amazon with a translucent polycarbonate design. The “non-yellowing” PC material provides a sort of shock-absorbent hard steel, surrounding the Apple AirTag with 360 degrees of drop protection. But you will also find a small port hole that allows all of the AirTag’s beeps, chirps, and wireless transmissions to pass through with ease (you can find out what all of those sounds mean right here). 

From there, the Ringke AirTag case employs a sort of twist and lock system to firmly house your AirTag in place. Spin the “sturdy” three-prong twist and lock mechanism clockwise to lock the case in place and back the other way to remove the AirTag when needed. 

Each of the Slim cases includes a carabiner hole, as well as an actual carabiner clip and a small o-ring keychain loop while the 4-packs are said to ship with “20 logo stickers” for labeling (wallet, bag, key, umbrella, controller, and more). 

While they will, at some point, ship in four different colorways, as of right now, we are only seeing the clear models available on Amazon. A single Ringke AirTag Slim case sells for $8.99 Prime shipped, while the $14.99 4-pack drops the price down to roughly $3.75 a pop — these are some of the most affordable options from a recognizable brand yet. 

Be sure to browse through our growing lineup of the best AirTag cases, keychains, loops, and more from $2 right here. Then check out some of our other AirTag coverage below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Ringke

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazfit GTR smartwatches plunge to Amazon lows from $80...
Outfit your home office with Vari’s latest electric s...
Celebrate all summer long in Nike’s Red, White, a...
Waste-free, tastes great: Toshiba’s 13-in-1 Air F...
Vacuum seal your summer BBQ leftovers from $21: FoodSav...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pads fall b...
LEGO launches Technic Heavy-duty Tow Truck alongside iP...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartp...
Show More Comments

Related

Tested: Nomad’s new AirTag Leather Loop sport a unique, yet premium Horween design

Buy now Learn More
40% off

New Casely vegan leather AirTag keychains come with dual ring clips, now up to 40% off

From $12 Learn More
44% off

Nomad takes up to 44% off its all-new AirTags cases with buy three get one FREE sale

B3G1 FREE Learn More

Case-Mate unleashes AirTags Sticker, Clip Ring, and Tough Sport holders from $10

From $10 Learn More
38% off

Amazfit GTR smartwatches plunge to Amazon lows from $80 (Save $50)

From $80 Learn More
Reg. $50

You need more stuffed waffles in your life and Presto’s Stuffler is here to help at $26 (Reg. $50)

$26 Learn More
From $506

Outfit your home office with Vari’s latest electric standing desks at up to $104 off

$104 off Learn More

Rad Power Bikes most affordable e-bike sees first price drop in latest sale, more in New Green Deals

Learn More