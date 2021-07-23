FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima, Miles Morales, Watch Dogs Legion, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $60 $30

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Ghost of Tsushima for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, the is 50% off the price this one fetched for most of this year and is the lowest price we can find. This is a gorgeous samurai-meets-ninja experience set on the open-world island of Tsushima. Since its release, developer Sucker Punch has launched a FREE multiplayer suite with co-op missions and more, but it also just unveiled the Director’s Cut Edition with a new island to explore. Those who own the PS4 version can upgrade to that for $20 and you can get all of the details on it right here. Alongside today’s Best Buy Black Friday in July gaming sale, we are tracking a host of notable game deals down below including The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, Watch Dogs: Legion, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts at ...
Franklin’s Mini Over Door Basketball Hoop just hi...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling microfiber cleaning clot...
This 22-pc. Cuisinart Complete Cookware Set with utensi...
TP-Link Kasa smart home gear from $10: Mini plug 2-pack...
Logitech G923 Xbox racing wheel/pedals + shifter prep y...
Save up to 20% on LIFX HomeKit addressable lightstrips,...
Jabra 85t Wireless Earbuds matching Amazon low at $170 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Learn More
70% off

Massive PlayStation Summer Sale now live with over 1,200 digital game deals up to 70% off

Now Live! Learn More
Reg. $25

Nyko’s 2021 DualSense Charge Arc Station for PS5 hits Amazon low at $14.50 (Reg. $25)

$14.50 Learn More
Reg. $49

Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts at up to 40% off from $29

From $29 Learn More
50% off

L.L. Bean’s Summer Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Pullovers, jackets, more

from $15 Learn More
Save now

Lowe’s discounts Westinghouse portable power stations from $119 to run your campsite

From $119 Learn More
Reg. $25

Franklin’s Mini Over Door Basketball Hoop just hit the Amazon low at $13.50 (45% off)

$13.50 Learn More
Save $10

Amazon’s #1 best-selling microfiber cleaning cloth bundles fall as low as $11.50 (Up to $10 off)

From $11.50 Learn More