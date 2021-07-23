Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima, Miles Morales, Watch Dogs Legion, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Ghost of Tsushima for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, the is 50% off the price this one fetched for most of this year and is the lowest price we can find. This is a gorgeous samurai-meets-ninja experience set on the open-world island of Tsushima. Since its release, developer Sucker Punch has launched a FREE multiplayer suite with co-op missions and more, but it also just unveiled the Director’s Cut Edition with a new island to explore. Those who own the PS4 version can upgrade to that for $20 and you can get all of the details on it right here. Alongside today’s Best Buy Black Friday in July gaming sale, we are tracking a host of notable game deals down below including The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, Watch Dogs: Legion, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Best Buy Black Friday in July gaming deals
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online access
- Switch Online members: Among Us trial for FREE + 30% off
- Nintendo just unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Sony State of Play Deathloop gameplay, indies, and more
- July’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Returnal $60 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $35+)
- MLB The Show 21 from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $15 (Reg. $40)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hades physical $30 (Reg. $35)
- Or $25 digital
- Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy eShop $42 (Reg. $70)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle eShop $60 (Reg. $100)
- Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched on Xbox
- HITMAN 2 PSN $9 (Reg. $40+)
- HITMAN 2 Xbox $12 (Reg. $30+)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg, $30+)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $47 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- FIFA 21 Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Knockout City Xbox $13 (Reg. $20)
- WB Games Publisher Xbox Sale up to 80% off
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $45 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster $35 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Mania Double Pack $25 (Reg. $40)
- w/ Team Sonic Racing
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox $25 (Reg. $50)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Biomutant $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs
Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more
Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more
Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live
Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you
Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!