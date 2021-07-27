FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today's best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, Mario Odyssey $38, more

Reg. $50 $20

In today’s best game deals, you can now score the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy on PlayStation or Xbox for $19.99 in digital form. Regularly $50, this is $30 in savings, matching the all-time low, and the best price we can find. A great way to add the entire Tomb Raider origins trilogy to your game library in one fell swoop, this one includes Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. That includes all of the definitive edition add-on content as well. The globe trotting experience takes players from the “shrouded island of Yamatai” to the Siberian tundra and the “the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Super Mario Odyssey, The Witcher 3, Cloudpunk, Donut County, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

