Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, Mario Odyssey $38, more

In today’s best game deals, you can now score the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy on PlayStation or Xbox for $19.99 in digital form. Regularly $50, this is $30 in savings, matching the all-time low, and the best price we can find. A great way to add the entire Tomb Raider origins trilogy to your game library in one fell swoop, this one includes Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. That includes all of the definitive edition add-on content as well. The globe trotting experience takes players from the “shrouded island of Yamatai” to the Siberian tundra and the “the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Super Mario Odyssey, The Witcher 3, Cloudpunk, Donut County, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online access
- Nintendo just unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Sony State of Play Deathloop gameplay, indies, and more
- July’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3 GOTY Xbox $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Cloudpunk Xbox $11 (Reg. $30)
- Donut County Xbox $4 (Reg. $13)
- Matched on PSN
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games $30 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $25 (Reg. $50+)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- Hades physical $30 (Reg. $35)
- Or $25 digital
- Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy eShop $42 (Reg. $70)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle eShop $60 (Reg. $100)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched on Xbox
- HITMAN 2 PSN $9 (Reg. $40+)
- HITMAN 2 Gold Xbox $15 (Reg. $30+)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg, $30+)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $48 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- FIFA 21 Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Knockout City Xbox $13 (Reg. $20)
- WB Games Publisher Xbox Sale up to 80% off
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster $35 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Mania Double Pack $25 (Reg. $40)
- w/ Team Sonic Racing
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox $25 (Reg. $50)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Biomutant $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
