Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, Mario Odyssey $38, more

In today’s best game deals, you can now score the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy on PlayStation or Xbox for $19.99 in digital form. Regularly $50, this is $30 in savings, matching the all-time low, and the best price we can find. A great way to add the entire Tomb Raider origins trilogy to your game library in one fell swoop, this one includes Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. That includes all of the definitive edition add-on content as well. The globe trotting experience takes players from the “shrouded island of Yamatai” to the Siberian tundra and the “the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Super Mario Odyssey, The Witcher 3, Cloudpunk, Donut County, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

