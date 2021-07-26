FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Intergrade $60, Tokyo Olympic Games $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5 for $59.94 shipped. Regularly $70, like it still fetches on PSN, this is a solid $10 price drop and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This is the updated version that includes Final Fantasy VII Remake as well as FF7R EPISODE INTERmission with the new Yuffie storyline and a host of enhancements across the board. You can read all about what to expect in terms of the upgraded PS5 features as well as the all-new story line right here. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Yakuza Remastered Collection, The Outer Worlds, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

