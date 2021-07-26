Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Intergrade $60, Tokyo Olympic Games $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5 for $59.94 shipped. Regularly $70, like it still fetches on PSN, this is a solid $10 price drop and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This is the updated version that includes Final Fantasy VII Remake as well as FF7R EPISODE INTERmission with the new Yuffie storyline and a host of enhancements across the board. You can read all about what to expect in terms of the upgraded PS5 features as well as the all-new story line right here. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Yakuza Remastered Collection, The Outer Worlds, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

