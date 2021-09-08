Best Android app deals of the day: Star Wars KOTOR I + II, QR Barcode Scanner PRO, more

-
Apps GamesGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Over in our Android, Google, and Chromebook hubs there are plenty of new deals including this morning’s OnePlus 9 Pro bundles, but for now we are focused on Google Play and the day’s best software offers. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Star Wars: KOTOR I and II, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, Hack, Slash, Loot, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s fresh new OnePlus 9 Pro deal bundles OnePlus Watch and Buds Pro at up to $180 off the going rate and now joins ongoing offers on Google Pixel 4, the Sony Xperia 5 II, and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. Moving over to laptops, the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet is now $50 off and sits alongside this all-time low on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433. You’ll want to dive into today’s fresh new batch of Anker discounts for some Android essentials and smart home gear from $13 as well as all of the charging and audio gear in our smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Hotline Miami Collection $20, Cuphead $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Star Wars KOTOR II:

Five years after the events from the award winning Star Wars® Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, you will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision: Follow the light side or succumb to the dark…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Wars KOTOR...
Today’s best game deals: Hotline Miami Collection...
Best Android app deals of the day: Templar Battleforce,...
PowerA, Logitech, 8Bitdo, more gaming gear and controll...
Thrustmaster’s latest racing wheel has an integra...
Nintendo reportedly set to add classic Game Boy titles ...
Nintendo eShop deals from $1.50: Ghostrunner, Terraria,...
No Man’s Sky Frontiers update lets you become Ove...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Wars KOTOR II, Tiny Calendar Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Templar Battleforce, Golf Peaks, Simple Scan Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More

eufy’s new RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum delivers LiDAR mapping, mopping, and more

Save $150

Sennheiser Momentum 3 ANC headphones deliver leather stylings at low of $250 (Save $150)

$250 Learn More
1-year low

Keep your favorite treats nearby with Midea’s 3-Cubic Foot Upright Freezer at $165 (Reg. $210)

$165 Learn More

Razer refreshes popular gaming mouse with added RGB and more for new Basilisk V3

Amazon low

SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical keyboard has customizable switch actuation at low of $158

$158 Learn More
80% off

Amazon knocks 80% off best-selling Kindle eBooks today with deals from $3

From $3 Learn More