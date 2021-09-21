Pelican uses first responder tech in new military-grade iPhone 13 protective cases

The new Pelican iPhone 13 cases are now available for purchase. Pelican, a brand that has been making professional-grade protective gear since the mid-1970s, has now unveiled its latest cases for Apple’s new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, with its usual attention to protecting your precious handset. All of its flagship models have made a return for this year’s iPhones, some of which come with built-in MagSafe compatibility alongside the expected military-grade MIL-STD 810G drop protection. Head below for a closer look.

New Pelican iPhone 13 case collection

The new Pelican iPhone 13 case collection is headlined by the brand’s Protector Series, now available in standard form or with MagSafe for $10 more. This case makes use of “technology once reserved for first responders and extreme-enthusiasts” to provide iPhone 13 users a peace of mind-inducing experience with a shock-absorbing lining and more. You’ll also find convertible swivel clips and Micropel tech on some models for long-term protection against mold, mildew, and bacteria buildup.

A full breakdown of some of the more popular models in the collection is found down below along with everything else over on the brand’s official Amazon storefront right here.

Pelican MagSafe Compatible Protector Series $50

The Pelican Protector case is created with technology once reserved for first responders and extreme-enthusiasts around the globe. A rigid, impact-resistant outer shell combined with a shock-absorbing rubber lining provides military-spec protection. It will easily take on stairs, sidewalks, and everywhere else your phone may accidentally tumble.

Pelican Protector Series w/ Micropel $40

The Pelican Protector case is created with technology once reserved for first responders and extreme enthusiasts around the globe. A rigid, impact-resistant outer shell combined with a shock-absorbing rubber lining provides military-spec protection. It will easily take on stairs, sidewalks, and everywhere else your phone may accidentally tumble.

Pelican Voyager Series w/ Micropel $60

The Voyager series is built to go where you go. Four layers of protection gives you drop protection that lives up to military standards. Whether it’s repeated bumps or an 18-foot drop, the Voyager has you covered. The included holster makes sure that your phone is always close at hand and the swivel clip converts to a kickstand for easy media viewing, video calls, or whatever life demands.

The new Pelican iPhone 13 cases join new models featured today from Bellroy and Amazon Basics, but there are a whole lot more where those came from in our master roundup. Steep price drops hit the new OtterBox iPhone 13 cases today and you’ll find even more of the best new accessories listed below:

