Nodus brings MagSafe to its Italian leather iPhone 13 Shell Case 4 + launch discount

The Nodus iPhone 13 leather Shell Case 4 is up for pre-order. Nodus is among our favorite higher-end iPhone case makers out there for its sleek, professional designs and leather treatment that feels even more pricey than it is. This year the brand has brought Apple MagSafe compatibility to its Shell 4, after making use of its own magnetic system for quite some time on previous-generation models, and you can get a closer look down below.

New Nodus iPhone 13 leather Shell Case 4

Nodus iPhone 13 leather Shell Case 4 with MagSafe features an “ultra-slim” design with a shock-absorbing polycarbonate core and a raised bezel to protect your precious iPhone 13 display. Sustainable “Zero Plastic Packaging” is joined by the brand’s Drop Damage Replacement Scheme, offering a compelling solution that always sits at the top of our list.

The Shell Case 4 is wrapped in Italian leather, much like models of years past. This, at least with the last-gen models, results in one of the most luxurious leathers in the price range. The subtle grain actually feels like leather in your hands, and it sounds like this year’s will be much of the same:

All of our products are made from the best possible materials that we can find. Our leather is sustainably and ethically sourced from the finest hides and vegetable tanned by an artisan tannery near Florence, Italy. We then work closely with our manufacturing partners to handcraft each piece to ensure the highest levels of quality.

As we mentioned above, Nodus has now decided to build Apple’s MagSafe system right into its new case with compatibility across the spectrum of magnetic accessories out there:

With the ever growing field of powerful MagSafe accessories for iPhone, we felt it was time the mighty Magnetic Micro Dock of previous generations of Shell & Fender Cases, that no doubt lead the way in seamless magnetic accessories, hung up its boots to make way for the new kid on the block…

The Nodus iPhone 13 leather Shell Case 4 with MagSafe is now available for pre-order at $63 shipped, down from the regular $70 MSRP. It carries an estimated shipping date of Nov 2021, so you might want to look at some of the more affordable options from JETech and Spigen starting from around $5 to keep you protected in the meantime.

