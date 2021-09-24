Best Android app deals of the day: Dwarf Journey, Peppa Pig, Tormentum, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to head into the weekend with all Friday’s best Android game and app deals. Alongside a series of fresh new offers in our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs, including today’s Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet deal, we have now collected all of the most notable Google Play software discounts as well. Highlights include titles like Dwarf Journey, Peppa Pig: Theme Park, Mars Power Industries, Tormentum – Dark Sorrow, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ at $350 off and its latest official charging gear, today we are tracking a sizable $100 price drop on the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet as well as everything in our Chromebook deal hub. Discounts on TCL’s new unlocked 20S Android Smartphone are still live and joining today’s Google Pixel 6 promotion alongside this morning’s Philips Hue refurbished sale from $36. Then swing by our smartphone accessories roundup for all of your audio and charging needs. 

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Collection $5, Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter Rise, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Dwarf Journey:

A glimpse of death made the strong and wise warrior Gallar look for a way to continue enjoying worldly pleasures for all eternity. Ancient writings say there is a mystical cave in the Valley of Eternity that holds a lost relic capable of granting eternal life to the brave who finds it. Armed with his ax and his trusty pickaxe, Gallar sets off for the northern mountains in search of an epic adventure that may cost his own life; or guarantee it forever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online: Game list, ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Escapists 2, Gr...
Amazon Warehouse Deals 40% off: Razer Kishi iOS $33, HT...
Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Collection $...
New Nintendo Direct presentation: N64 + SEGA Online gam...
Best Android app deals of the day: Incredibox, Titan Qu...
Razer refreshes Xbox and PlayStation gear with headsets...
Nintendo just launched a blockbuster digital game sale ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci 2, Agent A, Hexologic, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $150

Igloo’s Self-Cleaning Ice Maker makes cylindrical cubes in just ‘7 minutes’ for $118 (Reg. $150)

$118 Learn More
45% off

Electric shaver deals from $26: Panasonic all-in-one, OneBlade, more (Up to 45% off)

From $26 Learn More
20% off

Withings’ BPM Wi-Fi blood pressure monitor pairs with HealthKit and more at $80 (20% off)

$80 Learn More

L.L. Bean’s new fall arrivals are live! Find flannels, duck boots, more

Kensington’s new StudioCaddy streamlines your entire Apple charging setup

Enjoy off-season savings on Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. electric mower at $200, more in New Green Deals

55% off

Nite Ize’s popular rubber reusable gear organizer ties hit Amazon low: 6-pack $6.50 (55% off)

$6.50 Learn More