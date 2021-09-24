Best Android app deals of the day: Dwarf Journey, Peppa Pig, Tormentum, more

It is now time to head into the weekend with all Friday’s best Android game and app deals. Alongside a series of fresh new offers in our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs, including today’s Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet deal, we have now collected all of the most notable Google Play software discounts as well. Highlights include titles like Dwarf Journey, Peppa Pig: Theme Park, Mars Power Industries, Tormentum – Dark Sorrow, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ at $350 off and its latest official charging gear, today we are tracking a sizable $100 price drop on the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet as well as everything in our Chromebook deal hub. Discounts on TCL’s new unlocked 20S Android Smartphone are still live and joining today’s Google Pixel 6 promotion alongside this morning’s Philips Hue refurbished sale from $36. Then swing by our smartphone accessories roundup for all of your audio and charging needs.

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Collection $5, Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter Rise, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Dwarf Journey:

A glimpse of death made the strong and wise warrior Gallar look for a way to continue enjoying worldly pleasures for all eternity. Ancient writings say there is a mystical cave in the Valley of Eternity that holds a lost relic capable of granting eternal life to the brave who finds it. Armed with his ax and his trusty pickaxe, Gallar sets off for the northern mountains in search of an epic adventure that may cost his own life; or guarantee it forever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!