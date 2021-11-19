Best of Black Friday 2021 – Home Audio: TCL Alto 6 $44, Klipsch 5.1 Surround $269, and more

With the majority of technology companies doubling down their efforts in audio, the speaker market has never sounded better. Now that Black Friday is just around the corner, this is a great time to refresh any gear that has started to show its age. This guide aims to serve up the best Black Friday speaker deals we’ve come across. Below you’ll find a breakdown of our favorite home theater and smart solutions. Bear in mind that some deals are live now, and other sale prices will launch some time between now and Black Friday. Continue reading for more details.

Black Friday speaker deals for your home theater

Visiting a theater can be a fun outing, but most would agree that it’s nowhere near as cozy as comfortably watching at home. This makes your home theater a vital space to have great audio. Below you will find a dedicated list of the notable Black Friday speaker discounts that will specifically upgrade the audio on a TV or projector. Retailers include Target, Walmart, Costco, and more.

This year our favorite deals span brands like TCL, LG, and Klipsch. Folks on the hunt for a budget-friendly soundbar will have a hard time beating TCL Alto 6 at $44. This deal is already live and currently in stock. Another great offer that packs a punch is the Klipsch 5.1-channel Home Theater System at $269. For even more, scroll down to find our full list of Black Friday speaker deals and shop for the perfect home theater upgrade.

Black Friday speaker deals for your smart home

Smart speakers are yet another way to give your home a serious upgrade. Amazon Echo and Google Nest dominate the space, with Apple HomePod mini slowly claiming a bit of market share. So far, there haven’t been very many direct HomePod mini markdowns, but deals on Echo and Nest speakers are already up for grabs. Our favorite Black Friday smart home speaker offers can be found below and start at $15.

Without question, there are several Black Friday speaker deals to consider. Like last year, we have not come across any direct HomePod mini discounts. Thankfully, there’s over a week left before all of the best deals come to a screeching halt – until then, you can count on us to keep our eyes peeled on your behalf.

