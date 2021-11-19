Best of Black Friday 2021 – Home Audio: TCL Alto 6 $44, Klipsch 5.1 Surround $269, and more

With the majority of technology companies doubling down their efforts in audio, the speaker market has never sounded better. Now that Black Friday is just around the corner, this is a great time to refresh any gear that has started to show its age. This guide aims to serve up the best Black Friday speaker deals we’ve come across. Below you’ll find a breakdown of our favorite home theater and smart solutions. Bear in mind that some deals are live now, and other sale prices will launch some time between now and Black Friday. Continue reading for more details.
Black Friday speaker deals for your home theater
Visiting a theater can be a fun outing, but most would agree that it’s nowhere near as cozy as comfortably watching at home. This makes your home theater a vital space to have great audio. Below you will find a dedicated list of the notable Black Friday speaker discounts that will specifically upgrade the audio on a TV or projector. Retailers include Target, Walmart, Costco, and more.
This year our favorite deals span brands like TCL, LG, and Klipsch. Folks on the hunt for a budget-friendly soundbar will have a hard time beating TCL Alto 6 at $44. This deal is already live and currently in stock. Another great offer that packs a punch is the Klipsch 5.1-channel Home Theater System at $269. For even more, scroll down to find our full list of Black Friday speaker deals and shop for the perfect home theater upgrade.
- TCL Alto 6 2.0-ch. Roku-ready Soundbar: $44 (Reg. $69) | Walmart
- LG 4.1-ch. Home Theater System: $129 (Reg. $179) | Walmart
- Klipsch 5.1-ch. Home Theater System: $269 (Reg. $1,264) | Newegg
- VIZIO 5.1-ch. Soundbar: $148 (Reg. $180+) | Walmart
- VIZIO 36-inch 5.1-ch. Home Theater System: $170 (Reg. $200) | Costco
- Samsung 5.1-ch. Soundbar System: $240 (Reg. $380) | Costco
- Samsung 5.1-ch. Home Theater System: $270 (Reg. $400) | Costco
- YAMAHA 2.1-ch. Sound Bar System + $20 Gift Card: $150 (Reg. $200) | Newegg
- VIZIO 5.1-ch. Sound Bar System: $200 (Reg. $250) | Target
- LG 2.1-ch. Soundbar: $110 (Reg. $180) | Target
- VIZIO 2.0.ch Compact Sound Bar: $50 (Reg. $100) | Target
- Samsung 2.0-ch. Soundbar: $80 (Reg. $130) | Target
- Samsung 2.0-ch. Soundbar: $140 (Reg. $180) | Target
- Samsung 2.1-ch Soundbar: $99 (Reg. $120+) | Walmart
Black Friday speaker deals for your smart home
Smart speakers are yet another way to give your home a serious upgrade. Amazon Echo and Google Nest dominate the space, with Apple HomePod mini slowly claiming a bit of market share. So far, there haven’t been very many direct HomePod mini markdowns, but deals on Echo and Nest speakers are already up for grabs. Our favorite Black Friday smart home speaker offers can be found below and start at $15.
- Echo Dot 3: $15 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Echo Dot 4 – Kids: $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Echo 4: $60 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Nest Mini: $25 (Reg. $49) | Adorama, Best Buy, B&H
- Nest Hub 2nd Gen: $50 (Reg. $100) | Adorama, Best Buy, B&H
- Nest Audio: $60 (Reg. $100) | Adorama, Best Buy, B&H
- Nest Hub Max: $179 (Reg. $229) | Adorama, Best Buy, B&H
Without question, there are several Black Friday speaker deals to consider. Like last year, we have not come across any direct HomePod mini discounts. Thankfully, there’s over a week left before all of the best deals come to a screeching halt – until then, you can count on us to keep our eyes peeled on your behalf.
More Best of Black Friday Guides
- Apple: AirPods Pro $159, Apple Watch Series 3 $109, much more
- Google: Pixel 6 $100 off, Nest gear from $25, more
- Gaming: PS5, Xbox Series X, OLED Switch, game deals, more
- Amazon: Echo speakers from $15, Fire TV Lite $18, more
- Fashion: Ray-Ban, Carhartt, adidas, more
- LEGO: Freebies, 50% off sets, UCS AT-AT release, more
- Headphones: all-new Bose, Beats Studio Buds, Sony ANC, more
- PC Gaming: GPU sales, pre-built PCs, 4K 120Hz monitors, more
- TVs: 65-inch Roku $300, 8K QLED $2,500, more from $128
- Streaming media players: Fire TV from $18, Roku from $15, more
- Smart Home: Nest, Nanoleaf, Philips Hue, ecobee, and more
Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news
We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.
Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters
Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!