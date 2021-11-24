Incipio, Coach, and Kate Spade iPhone cases now up to 50% off for Black Friday (New lows)

The Incipio Black Friday sale is now in full swing with up to 50% off sitewide. These deals also include the Incipio sister brands — Coach, Griffin, Survivor, Kate Spade, and more — with, in most cases, the lowest prices we have tracked on the new iPhone 13 covers and accessories. You’re looking at free shipping on all US orders on the brand’s latest MagSafe and 100% compostable iPhone cases (a well as Google Pixel 6 and various Samsung models). Head below for more details on the Incipio Black Friday sale.

Incipio Black Friday sale

As mentioned above, you’re looking at some of the first notable price drops on the Incipio iPhone 13 cases and the lowest listings we have tracked on the fashion-forward options from Kate Spade and Coach. If you want to get a closer look before dropping any cash down, you can do so as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series on Coach’s luxurious pebbled leather iPhone 13 model and Incipio’s Slim iPhone 13 clear case as well even more details in our launch coverage, as well.

One standout here, among the many, is the Incipio Duo for MagSafe for iPhone 13 that regularly fetches $39.99 and is now marked down to $31.99 shipped. Also matched for iPhone Pro 13 Max via the official Amazon storefront. This is a solid 20% off and the lowest price we tracked on one of the more popular models we featured this year. This one provides built-in magnets designed for MagSafe chargers and accessories as well as 12-foot drop protection and an “antimicrobial treatment that prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria.” More details below.

Here are some quick links to the Incipio sister brand Black Friday sales. You’ll want to act quick here though as some of the higher-end Coach options are beginning to sell out:

And even more iPhone 13 accessory Black Friday offers:

More on the Incipio Duo for MagSafe:

The best-selling Duo is now offered with built-in magnets designed for use with MagSafe chargers and accessories. Proving two is better than one, Duo combines minimalistic design with maximum protection. This two-piece protective case offers exactly what you’d expect from the pioneers in dual-layer technology; slim, easy-handling design with proven protection to defend against annoying bumps and drops that happen to everyone.

