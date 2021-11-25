Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 100W USB-C GaN Charger $64 (Save 20%), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 100W USB-C 4-port GaN Charger for $63.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at a new all-time low at 20% off and $6 below our previous mentions. Delivering four ports for refueling your entire Apple kit from just a single charger, this wall adapter can still fit in the palm of your hand thanks to the utilized GaN tech. It delivers upwards of 100W through one of the three USB-C ports, with a 2.4A USB-A slot rounding out the package for charging up those earbuds or other accessories. There’s even a folding plug for some added connivence of throwing in your everyday carry.
Put your old power bricks away, UGREEN USB C charger provides an enormous 100W of charging power, which is enough to charge 2 USB-C laptops and 2 smartphones at the same time. Connect a single USB-C device to get a 100W max charge, providing fast and efficient charging for laptops, tablets, phones. Fully charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 in just 1.5 hours. Comes with 3 USB C ports and a standard USB-A port, when you connect 4 devices, power will be distributed efficiently between both ports to ensure optimum charging current.
Adopt the latest GaN Tech for better power and performance, which makes our charger smaller in size and lower temperature in operation, without generating excess heat. UGREEN USB charging station provides fast charging to virtually all USB-A and USB-C phones, tablets, laptops, and more.
