While we’ve been rounding up all of the best Black Friday action this week, the shopping event is beginning to come to an end. Even so, there are still plenty of notable deals out there and up for the taking. Our team at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to deliver the best discounts, and now with time fading, we’re rounding up some of our favorite offers still up for grabs. Below, you’ll find our list of the top 10 Black Friday deals still available as of now.

10) Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router

Kicking things off, we have quite the rare, and frankly unexpected, discount on Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router. Dropping in price for the very first time this year, the high-end mesh network upgrade is now a bit more affordable at $279, saving you $100.

9) Build your own gaming PC this Black Friday

If you’ve been following really the tech industry at all throughout the last year, you’ll know that stock shortages have affected just about every corner of the industry. That’s made building a gaming PC for the first time a bit tricky, but 2021 is seeing quite a few notable Black Friday discounts to make that happen. And to help you make sense of everything, we put together a build guide with some recommendations on getting a gaming rig under the tree, even if you can’t find a graphics card.

8) Anker smartphone essentials up for grabs

Anker is also taking Thanksgiving week and Black Friday as an excuse to dish out the best discounts of the year across its popular iPhone and Android smartphone accessories. Of the massive list, the new Anker MagGo charging station is a particular highlight, as its first discount drops the two-in-one station down to $64.

7) Save on smart speakers from every ecosystem

Regardless of which voice assistant you summon for controlling lights, listening to music, or answering questions, there are discounts to be had this year. Headlined by the HomePod mini at $80, you’ll also be able to save on the latest from Amazon and Google with the best prices of the year attached to both Echo and Assistant devices.

6) Fashion deals abound from every major player

Nearly every fashion brand is offering some sort of discount for Black Friday this year. That includes Nike, adidas, Lululemon, Ray-Ban, Carhartt, Sperry, Ralph Lauren, and UGG. Ali has rounded up all of the best deals in our guide to help you find a new style this winter.

5) Instant Pot

Instant Pots have long been a highlight of the holiday shopping season, and many of this year’s best Black Friday deals in the category are still up for the taking. Though if we had to pick one that rises above the rest, the Instant Pot 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker at $60 or less is an easy recommendation. If cooking up Thanksgiving dinner yesterday has made it clear your kitchen could use an upgrade, bringing home this versatile appliance should do the trick.

4) All-new Kindle Paperwhite 5

After being released earlier this fall, we were waiting most of Thanksgiving week to score a discount on the new Kindle Paperwhite 5. But at long last, you can finally save on the just-released E-reader at Amazon. Dropping down to as low as $105, now is a great time to try out the new release for yourself or give the gift of reading this holiday season.

3) Black Friday delivers the best TV deals of the year

You’re likely tired of hearing about it, but Black Friday is the best time of year to buy a TV. That’s been particularly true throughout the 2021 holiday shopping season, as we’re tracking massive discounts across the latest from LG, Samsung, Hisense, and quite a few other brands. You’ll want to dive into our breakdown of these discounts right here for all of the details.

2) Google Pixel 6 steals the spotlight

Amongst all of the Android smartphones on sale this week, Google is claiming all the fame with its new Pixel 6. Arriving at the Black Friday price of $100 off, you can drop the new release down to as low as $499. It’s not too often we see such steep savings on a new debut, but this year’s holiday savings have surely delivered nonetheless.

1) AirPods Pro

By far the most notable discount of the Black Friday season period, let alone that’s still up for the taking are the new AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe charging case. We rarely see discounts on just-released Apple gear, let alone prices as notable as the $159 you’ll find here. We weren’t expecting this one to hang around for too long, but the fact that you can still score the $90 discount makes this one Black Friday deal that’s hard to pass up.

