Happy Black Friday 2020! This year’s Black Friday fashion deals are top notch with an array of brands including activewear, causal, and formal wear. This is a great way to get ahead of your holiday shopping and you can expect to see up to 75% off the latest fashion trends as well as a majority offering free delivery fees. A few of the most notable deals from this list are Nike, adidas, Lululemon, Ray-Ban, Carhartt, Sperry, Ralph Lauren, and UGG. However, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up a convenient guide of all the best Black Friday Fashion sales below. You will also want to stay on top of our fashion guide throughout the rest of Black Friday and Cyber Monday for additional incoming sales.
Activewear:
- Nike Black Friday sale: 20% off Dri-FIT, Tech Fleece, Jordan, much more
- Carhartt’s Black Friday Sale offers styles from $5: Sweatshirts, gloves, more
- adidas Black Friday Deals start today with up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $4
- Ray-Ban’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide: Best-selling sunglasses, eyewear, more
- The North Face’s Black Friday Sale starts today! Score 30% off popular jackets, more
- Backcountry’s Cyber Event takes up to 60% off sitewide with deals on top-rated jackets from $25
- Lululemon’s Black Friday Teaser Sale offers deals starting at $9 shipped: Joggers, more
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Sale cuts extra 25% off your purchase: Nike, more
- Oakley’s Cyber Week Deals takes up to 50% off best-selling sunglasses, goggles, more
- Under Armour’s Black Friday Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide from $15: Shoes, jackets, more
- Foot Locker’s Black Friday deals start now! Save 25% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, more
- Sorel Early Access Black Friday Sale offers deals starting at $15 + free shipping
- Arc’teryx Black Friday Sale offers it popular jackets, vests, more 25% off + free shipping
- KEEN’s Early Black Friday offer up to 50% off styles from $25
- Sunglass Hut’s Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping: Ray-Ban, more
- Mountain Hardwear’s Holiday Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping
- Marmot’s Black Friday Fashion offers steep discounts up to 60% off with deals from $12
- Merrell’s taking 40% off winter boots + up to 50% off sale items from $20
Casual and Formal wear:
- Amazon’s in-house brands fashion sale offers Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, more from $10
- Sperry Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off over 250 styles + free shipping
- Cole Haan’s Best It Gets Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase
- Levi’s Black Friday Deals take 40% off sitewide and extra 50% off sale + free shipping
- DSW Black Friday Sale has holiday deals from $8: Cole Haan, adidas, Nike, more
- UGG Closet takes up to 75% off hundreds of styles from $15: Boots, slippers, more
- Nordstrom’s Cyber Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of items: Cole Haan, Nike, more
- Converse Cyber Week Deals offer extra 25% off sale styles from $25
- Clarks Early Access Black Friday Event takes 40% off your entire purchase + free shipping
- Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale takes 50% off with deals from just $5: Family pajamas, more
- Ralph Lauren’s Black Friday Sale takes 40% off purchases of $125: Outerwear, sweaters, more
- L.L Bean’s Black Friday Deals take extra 15% off sale items with deals from $20: Boots, more
- Tommy Hilfiger apparel, outerwear, more from $13 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only
- Banana Republic’s Black Friday Event cuts 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off sale items from $5
- Crocs Black Friday Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $20
- Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Event cuts extra 40% off Cole Haan, North Face, more from $8
- Kate Spade takes 50% off everything sitewide during its Big Black Friday Sale
- Vineyard Vines Black Friday Event slashes 30% off sitewide with deals from $11
- Rockport’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, more
- COACH Black Friday Sale takes 50% off best-sellers + 30% off full-price + free shipping
- GAP’s Black Friday Sale refreshes your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off
- Fossil’s Black Friday Event is here! Save 40% off sitewide + free shipping
