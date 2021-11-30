Cyber Week Android app deals: Monument Valley 1 and 2, Romancing SaGa 3, more

It’s time kick off our Cyberweek Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. On top of ongoing holiday pricing on Samsung’s latest foldable handsets at $300 off, the TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch, and new Google Nest smart home deals, we are now tracking quite an impressive list of Android game and app offers. Headlined by Monument Valley 2 and the latest Lost Forest chapter, we also have the original game, Danmaku Unlimited 3, Stellarium Plus – Star Map, Romancing SaGa 3, Hydro Coach PRO, and more waiting for you down below. Hit the jump for today’s Cyberweek Android game and app deals.

Cyber Week Android App Deals:

While the official Cyber Monday Android-focused deals might be (mostly) gone now, there are plenty of price drops kicking around including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G foldables. That’s on top of the Wear OS TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch back at its all-time low, HP’s all-new Chromebook 11 x2 at $250 off the going rate, and Google’s Nest Wifi Router + Point mesh network system at $90 off (along with a host of still live Nest gear right here). On the accessory side of things, we have Anker audio gear from $19, these Crucial X6 portable USB-C SSDs, and everything you’ll find in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup.

Cyber Week game deals: Arkane Collection $20, Avengers $10, B2G1 FREE Switch, more

More on Monument Valley 2:

NOW INCLUDING brand new chapter, The Lost Forest: The Lost Forest is a special chapter we have created to help protect trees, as part of Playing for the Planet’s Green Game Jam. With these four intimate scenes, we hope to inspire you to sign the Play4Forests petition and declare our shared interest in forest conservation.We hope you enjoy the new update and join us to help preserve our forests!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!