Smartphone Accessories: Magnetic Car Vent Phone Mount $7.50 (45% off), more

LISEN Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Magnetic Car Vent Phone Mount for $7.41 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code HFMUDAIG at checkout to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it normally goes for $13.50 at Amazon and today’s deal saves you 45% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This phone mount uses magnets to hold your device, meaning there’s no clip to deal with. The brand says that the six built-in magnets can hold the weight of “up to four phones.” Just keep in mind it’s not necessarily MagSafe-compatible, so even on Apple’s latest smartphones you’ll have to use the magnetic plate. However, it’ll make it simple to view navigation directions this spring or go hands-free in the car.

This Car Phone Holder Mount is designed as “hook shape” and form “Three grasp points” which can vise the outlet blades tightly and ensure it never fall off in any situation. The Cell Phone Holder for Car iS BORNED FOR INNOVATION & PRACTICABILITY, it solving the market’s common problem of being easy to fall off over time. LISEN Magnetic Phone Car Mount with 6 built-in strong magnets, the maximum bearing up to weight of 4 cellphones. Powerful suction keep your cellphone stay stably even when drive on a bumpy road. PLEASE NOTE：1. It is recommend that use the “square pad” on the back of your phone/case. It is more stable than the round. 2. ANY DEVICE NEEDS TO USE THE METAL PALTE EVEN iPhone 12 and iPhone13.

