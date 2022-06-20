Razer Boba Fett/Mandalorian Xbox controllers and chargers at $140 (Matching low, Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian or Boba Feet Edition Wireless Pro Controller and Quick Charging Stand Bundle both at $139.99 shipped. An additional $10 will get knocked out at at checkout. Regularly $180, this is the both the Amazon all-time and the special May the 4th pricing for the lowest we can find. With designs inspired by the famous Star Wars characters’ armor they deliver 12-hours of battery life, Razer-approved “Impulse Analog” triggers, and a magnetic contact system on the included charging cradle. Compatible with Series X|S, Xbox One, Mac, and PC systems, you can get a closer look in our launch coverage and be sure to check out the new Captain America edition. Additional details below.

If you’re not interested in the Star Wars editions and charging cradles above, scoop up the 8Bitdo Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity. This is the beloved brand’s first true Xbox gamepad with the asymmetrical joysticks alongside its usual focus on bespoke button customizations. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Then check out some of the latest in the world of Xbox below:

Razer Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller features:

Inspired by Boba Fett’s Helmet: Passed down from father to son, strike fear into the hearts of the competition with a look that needs no introduction—a must-have collectible for any Star Wars fan. Officially licensed by Xbox, Disney and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Wireless and Universal: Designed to work with Xbox Series X; S and all Xbox One models, pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button—a fast, stable connection that also works for PC or Mac gaming (Requires Xbox Wireless Adapter sold separately)

